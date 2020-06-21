NOS4A2 Season 2 Episode 1 Review: Bad Mother

We'd be wise never to count Charlie Manx out.

There was a severe lack of Zachary Quinto's villain on NOS4A2 Season 2 Episode 1, but the installment excelled by showing us how the characters at the helm of the story are continually tormented by everything he put them through on NOS4A2 Season 1.

Vic was putting a brave face on for eight whole years, but it was evident her struggle would put those close to her back in the firing line.

It was surprising she even managed to be in a relationship after the horrors she endured, but Lou is the polar opposite of her. They do say opposites attract. That's why their dynamic works so well on-screen.

Lou wants to keep Vic grounded in reality, but she can't escape the notion that Charlie is going to return. Indeed, she was right, but her pursuit of answers put her son in danger, and that's not OK.

Vic struggled to understand why the relationship between her parents broke down, and now she has some life lessons, she'll be able to communicate with them much better when she inevitably crosses paths with them.

Staying in Colorado was for the best. She needed a change of scenery, and living in the place she took down Charlie probably gave her some semblance of safety.

If you watch NOS4A2 online, you know the people of the town helped her take Charlie down on NOS4A2 Season 1 Episode 10. It will be interesting to see whether the town will rally behind her when Charlie returns to enact his revenge.

Vic is haunted by the past, and Ashleigh Cummings is delivering a performance worthy of awards. She plays the character and her many layers to perfection, and I'm thankful the show is zeroing in on how the past can affect your future.

Vic will never be able to live a normal life. Even when she was told Charlie was dead, her mind immediately went into overdrive, with her thinking of the worst possible scenario.

That was for the best, but I'm unsure if stabbing him in the heart was part of the recipe for success in bringing him back to life. Yes, we already know his life is tethered to the car, but there was an emphasis on the object Vic used to stab him in the heart.

Now that Vic left her family behind, she's not going to return until she knows they're safe. It's a ballsy move, but how does she know Charlie, or even Bing, are not going to come after her son?

Surely, shipping the kid off to Christmasland would be high up on Charlie's list. He's eager to dole out some revenge. Vic always seems to escape Charlie's clutches, but I'm not sure the kid will be as successful.

Then again, it's possible her child inherited her powers. The mythology on NOS4A2 has been confusing, but giving Vic a blood ally would be a good way of connecting the tissue of the mythology.

I can't be the only one happy about the pairing of Maggie and Tabitha. Even when they were working together in the initial episodes, they were drawn to one another.

Learning about Tabitha's past and how she believes in the supernatural world gave Maggie someone other than the Brat to open up to, and it just so happens that they're now in love all these years later.

Tabitha's reservations about Maggie reconnecting with Vic are warranted. Eight peaceful years have passed, and now Maggie is forced to reach back into that darn Scrabble bag.

Maggie was the best-developed character on the show on NOS4A2 Season 1. From her addiction to her fraught relationship with her parents to her almost-death, she brought a lot to the table.

The last thing I want is for her happiness to be upended because of Vic dragging her back into all of the Charlie Manx drama. The positive here, though, is that Tabitha has the FBI at her disposal.

She will be able to cover up anything that happens if need be.

While we didn't get some insight into Charlie's plan of attack, the scenes in Christmasland were exciting. Millie is a wildcard, much like her father, and I hope she gets more screen time during NOS4A2 Season 2.

She was holding things together in Christmasland in her father's absence, and I dare say Charlie will want to reward her with taking someone close to Vic out of the equation.

Bing is still Bing, and that's OK. His desire to save his boss is still burning bright, but the cops have to catch up with him eventually. Vic should be the person to take him down because he's betrayed her on countless occasions now.

"Bad Mother" was a solid attempt at switching gears while bringing the villain at the wheel of the story back from the dead. All eyes are on the series to see if it can hold up the momentum.

The premiere was confident in the direction it's taking and packed a lot of tension.

