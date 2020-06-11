Quiz Sneak Peek: Something Here Really Stinks

In this exclusive clip premiere from the finale of Quiz airing Sunday on AMC, Sian Clifford (Fleabag) and Matthew Macfayden (Succession) star as Diana and Charles Ingram finally begin to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

This clip speaks to all of us in a time when media, police, and justice are so intertwined that only the brave forge through successfully.

The series tells the story of how Major Ingram (Macfadyen), his wife Diana (Clifford) and an accomplice, Tecwen Whittock (Jibson), who was sitting in the audience, were accused of cheating their way to a million pounds on what was the most popular game show on earth in 2001.

The couple stood trial for conspiring by coughing during the recording to signify the correct answers to the multiple-choice questions posed to the Major by host Chris Tarrant (Michael Sheen).

On Quiz Episode 3, airing on AMC on Sunday, June 14 at 10/9c, the Ingrams are reeling in the publicity over the supposed heist of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire at the hands of Diana.

The brilliantly paced three-part series twists everything we thought to be true through the first half of the series on its head as it veers toward a stunning conclusion.

Helen McCrory plays Sonia Woodley QC, a barrister willing to take on the case on behalf of the Ingrams after she sees something that, quite frankly, stinks in her estimation.

She ponders their fate in connection with the "new state of play," which includes something we've all begin pondering of late -- justice as entertainment.

Specifically, how the police communicate with the press and how the press communicates with the police.

In the Ingrams' case, Woodley asked them whether they suppose it was a coincidence that reporters were there only minutes after you were charged to get the full scoop on the thrilling story.

It was after a dawn raid on their property, something normally reserved for pedophiles and murderers, but in this case, utilized to go after someone they believe might have swindled -- through rouge audience coughs -- the most successful game show ever broadcast.

To have messed with someone to instantly successful and beloved around the world, the Ingrams must be the worst of the worst. Or, perhaps the media and the police got this one all wrong.

Surprisingly, the media's knowledge of such raids and their manipulation of data for ratings is commonplace these days. Quiz takes place 18 years ago. Sadly, the connection between justice and entertainment has only gotten stronger.

As for the Ingrams, the narrative of their guilt may have been written by forces far beyond their control, but Barrister Sonia Woodley means to do something about it in the finale.

Check out this moving clip, and be sure to tune into the finale on Sunday on AMC at 10/9c.

