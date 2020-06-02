Reprisal Canceled at Hulu After One Season

Abigail Spencer's game of revenge is over.

Hulu has canceled Reprisal after just one season.

While the streamer has not confirmed the cancellation, Madison Davenport, who co-starred on the series revealed the news on Instagram several weeks ago.

"So I recently received the official news that @reprisalonhulu will not be getting a Season 2," said the actress, adding:

"While I'm very sad that we won't be able to continue to build this wonderful world created by @bustershontis I'm also so proud of the work that we did!"

"This i such an incredible cast of people and I can't wait to work with them again. Thank you all for watching."

Reprisal Season 1 debuted in December 2019, with Specter playing the role of Katherine Harlow/Doris Quinn, a relentless femme fatale who, after being left for dead, leads a vengeful campaign against a bombastic gang of gearheads.

The series achieved an approval rating of 44% on Rotten Tomatoes, but we thoroughly enjoyed the drama, awarding it 4.5 stars out of 5 ahead of its debut.

The good news for fans is that the story was relatively self-contained, with much of the storylines coming to natural conclusions, meaning that a second season didn't always seem to be on the cards.

Still, there are probably a lot of people out there who would have welcomed back this talented cast.

The cast also included Rodrigo Santoro, Mena Massoud, David Dastmalchian, Rhys Wakefield, Craig Tate, Wavyy Jonez, Shane Callahan, and Rory Cochrane.

Hulu gave the series a pilot order back in June 2018, with a series order following in February 2019.

Hulu typically takes longer than its streaming counterparts to make renewal and cancellation decisions, with several other high-profile series still in limbo, months after they finished their seasons.

If you missed the show the first time, the entire series is available for streaming on Hulu.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.