Revenge Reboot, Thirtysomething Sequel Both Dead at ABC

ABC is making some big decisions about the future of some of its pilots.

The network has passed on the Revenge reboot, Thirtysomething sequel, The Brides, and Valley Trash.

Ahead of the Covid-19 pandemic forcing production to halt on all scripted series in the U.S., the Thirtysomething(else) was considered a shoo-in on the network's 2020-21 schedule.

The potential series first entered development earlier this year, with ABC later ordering a pilot presentation.

Here's the official logline:

Apparently, raising children -- even grown children -- never ends, but who could have known how hard it would be for them to raise their parents?

Reboot of the 1987-91 series 'Thirtysomething,' with emphasis on the original cast's children -- the new generation of thirtysomethings.

Returning original cast members include Ken Olin (Michael Steadman), Mel Harris (Hope Murdoch), Timothy Busfield (Elliot Weston), and Patty Wettig (Nancy Weston).

Chris Wood and Odette Annable were set to lead the cast of the revival.

It's unclear whether the project is being shopped around, but given that it was a co-production with an outside studio serving as the lead producer, it's likely.

Revenge was a risky series to bring back.

The initial seasons drew praise from fans, but the ratings and viewer interest waned by the time the fourth and final season arrived.

This new take comes from the original series creator and Executive Producer Mike Kelley, and writer-producer Joe Fazzio.

Both Kelley and Fazzio pen the pilot. It features the story of a young Latinx immigrant who arrives in Malibu to dole out some revenge on a "Sackler-Esque pharmaceutical dynasty, whose insatiable greed lead to the murder of her biochemist mother, the destruction of her family, and a global epidemic."

The series would also have brought back a beloved cast member from the original series.

The Brides, from Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, and was a "sexy contemporary reimagining" of the Dracula story.

The cast included Gina Torres, Katherine Reis, Erin Richards, Chris Mason, Sophia Tatum, and Goran Višnjić.

Valley Trash was set to star Jason Lee and Lulu Wilson.

"The Harmans are a scrappy, blue-collar family living in deep San Fernando Valley who suddenly experience a major culture clash when their 14-year-old daughter gets accepted to a prestigious Los Angeles private high school filled with students and parents who want nothing to do with her, her family or their 818 area code," reads the official logline.

The network has already picked up The Big Sky and Call Your Mother.

