Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Slams 'Delusional' People After Sexual Assault Allegations

Lili Reinhart is not impressed with the "remarkably selfish" concept of cancel culture after she and several other Riverdale actors were accused of sexual assault.

“People genuinely infuriate me…. and it’s very hard to keep myself from exploding most of the time. We live in a world of remarkably selfish human beings,” the Betty Cooper actress tweeted earlier this week.

“Strive to be the kind of person who doesn’t live in their own delusional universe. If you are not reflecting on your actions, you are not growing — you are not living.”

She insisted that “there’s nothing impressive about having too much pride,” and urged her followers to take a closer look at what is causing them to be negative.

“Drop your ego. Take a look around. Take ownership,” she said in another tweet.

“You shouldn’t brag about never being wrong. This is only proof that you can’t be honest with yourself.”

The tweets were shared on her social media account after she responded to "false stories" about her and Cole Sprouse, Vanessa Morgan, and KJ Apa.

It all started when a Twitter user accused Sprouse of inappropriate conduct at a 2013 party.

More allegations were made against other stars on the show via anonymous social media accounts.

Reinhart denied the allegations made against her and her co-stars.

“I can’t think of something more twisted than lying about sexual assault,” Lili tweeted on Sunday.

“It invalidates the men and women who are brave enough to come forward with the truth. This kind of lie can ruin lives and careers– and I can call it a lie because the person who made the allegations already admitted that the stories were fabricated. …

"We are looking into taking legal action. This kind of sick behavior only harms true survivors.”

Madelaine Petsch swiftly stepped in to support her co-stars when the claims emerged.

"I’m really unsure as to why anyone would ever think that that’s an OK thing to do,” Petsch said in a series of videos on her Instagram Story.

“Like honestly, how dare you. Because this is the reason why victims are afraid to come forward in the first place. This is the reason why people don’t believe sexual assault victims, and yet you’re out here doing this online.”

Camila Mendes spoke out against the claims Tuesday on Sirius XM's The Jess Cagle Show.

“It seems so trivial, like ‘Oh, really, you went to that extent? To damage not only the integrity of the #MeToo movement but also potentially damage the careers of these people and their lives?’

"To do that in order to make a point about how easily people believe things is just so backwards to me, and I feel for my castmates who had to deal with that."

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.