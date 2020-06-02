Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 11 Review: Linger

The stakes are high on Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 11.

With Alex's life in danger, Michael will stop at nothing to get him back even if it means risking his own. And if one crisis wasn't enough Max and Kyle's investigation into Project Sheperd leads them right to Flint Mane's doorstep.

Could it all be connected?

Let's start by talking about Kyle Valenti.

You could also refer to him as the character who makes huge sacrifices for his friends, despite being continuously screwed over.

Since Roswell, New Mexico Season 1 Episode 1, Kyle has always been the outsider of the group.

However, given that he treated Michael and Alex rather poorly in high school, Kyle deserved most of the hate he got.

But as Kyle has proved time and time again, he's not the same person he used to be.

When he's not jumping through hoops for Liz, who he's been in love with for the past decade, he's putting himself at risk to help her friends.

I hate having a conscience. Kyle Permalink: I hate having a conscience.

Kyle had a lot to make up for, so the sacrifices he was making felt warranted during Roswell, New Mexico Season 1.

Yet, we're at a point on the show where enough is enough.

Rather than a character who is atoning for his past mistakes, Kyle has become someone that both his friends and the series take advantage of.

Kyle only ever seems to have a purpose if it's related to Steph, his new love interest, or if the other characters need something from him.

It's time for Kyle to have a storyline of his own. What is he going through emotionally? Is Kyle truly over Liz? Are there other things he wants out of life?

Before Steph saved the day, Kyle was being faced with criminal charges due to the supplies he stole for Max.

I'm definitely going to lose my job. And after I confess to everything, they're definitely going to press criminal charges. Kyle Permalink: I'm definitely going to lose my job.

But viewers didn't get much of an insight as to how this affected him.

Kyle seemed disgruntled by the news, at most.

The series does have a large cast and only forty minutes of screentime, but It's time for Roswell to stop underutilizing such an endearing character.

His team up with Max was entertaining, as the two make an interesting pair, but again, it all stemmed from a main character going to Kyle because they needed something.

Dude, anyone ever tell you, you smell like rain? Kyle Permalink: Dude, anyone ever tell you, you smell like rain?

At this point, Kyle is simply used to it.

As she explained to Max, Liz is trying to pay Kyle back in her own way.

But is curing Steph's blood disease a real possibility?

Max: What kind of work are you doing, exactly?

Liz: I'm developing a rapid treatment for a rare blood disease. Kyle's girlfriend is sick, and I want to help repay him for what he's done for us. Permalink: I'm developing a rapid treatment for a rare blood disease.

Roswell did hype up Liz's intelligence during the flashbacks of her relationship with Diego, but nobody's perfect.

Yes, Liz is a genius. But could her confidence be her downfall?

That's not to say Liz is arrogant in any way. She's simply right the majority of the time.

Throughout the past two seasons, Liz hasn't truly failed at anything she attempted.

It may have taken more than one try, but she figured it out in the end. She brought Max back from the dead for goodness sakes.

But there has to come a time when Liz can't do what she's set out to. Could this be it?

On Roswell, New Mexico Season 1 Episode 9, Liz admitted she was terrified that her antidote would kill Isobel and that Max would end up hating her.

That didn't happen while Liz was dreading the possibility, so will it happen when she's full of optimism?

Considering that Steph's death would have major repercussions on Liz and Kyle, it seems like something the series would pull.

Kyle isn't the only character who's too kind for his own good.

Alex Manes is arguably the most loving person in existence, which his family enjoys taking advantage of.

With Maria was out of town, Michael was the only one who noticed Alex's mysterious absence.

Michael and Alex aren't on great terms after their disagreement on Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 10, but Michael would never let anything happen to him.

Sadly, Alex's family doesn't have the same mindset. As Michael tried to get across to him, Alex is too trusting.

His desire to see the best in people has made him naive.

It's not surprising that Jesse was planning on killing Alex, but it's still painful to think about such an incredible person being so badly abused by his family.

When I was a kid I thought, maybe because of my high IQ, my species was superior to yours. Then I fell in love with your son. And I didn't feel superior anymore. I am angry. And smashing things is easy. Alex has evolved past that. He's past you! And he's past me! Despite you, you slapping him around, shoving that Manes man crap down his throat. He still loves. He even loves you. You don't deserve to call him your son. Michael Permalink: Alex has evolved past that. He's past you!

Alex has only one decent brother, and sadly, it's not the one who broke him out of Jesse's basement.

Now that Flint has Michael and Alex, he can use the two of them against each other.

And as Liz discovered in the last few minutes of the episode, Flint isn't working alone.

Flint didn't abduct my mother. This is Helena's handwriting, they're working together. Liz Permalink: This is Helena's handwriting, they're working together.

While Helena has had very few appearances on the series, she's never been portrayed as a loving person.

Her team up with Flint wasn't a shocking reveal, as much as it was a piece of new information.

But what could she possibly want a bomb for?

Stray Thoughts:

I've never been a fan of Rosa, but she quickly becomes a character I enjoy during her interactions with Isobel. There's something about Isobel that makes Rosa less afraid to open up.

As we witnessed in real time, and through a series of flashbacks, Diego is incredible. Liz has too many amazing men in her life. How often does that happen?

The missing characters of the week are Alex and Maria. Although, Alex's absence makes sense, given that he truly is missing.

Flint has to be connected to Jenna's kidnapping. After Kyle and Max's discovery, there's no way around it. But how big of a part is he playing in the operation?

