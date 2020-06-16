Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 13 Review: Mr. Jones

It started explosive and ended on a cliffhanger, but Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 13 wasn't as incredible as it could have been.

To be fair, the bar is set high. Not many series can have your heart beating out of your chest the way Roswell can.

If this was any other installment, it would've been a great one, but as a season finale, it fell a bit flat.

There were a lot of things that didn't feel as though they were given the proper amount of care.

After Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 12 ended in chaos, we were led to believe that things would get worse in the finale.

Yet, everything was too easily remedied.

After being so determined not to lose Max again, one would think that Liz would put up more of a fight when it came to leaving his side.

But when the show picked up, everything was winding down. Liz was rushing to detonate the explosives, and Rosa had Max breathing again in only a few seconds.

Despite all the life-threatening dilemmas that had viewers stressed out of their minds, all the loose ends were tied up before the opening credits.

It's hard to fit everything into a forty-minute time slot, but you have the entirety of the season to build up to where you're going.

Michael and Maria's ending is a good example.

They're not a very popular pairing among viewers, but their feelings for each other were clear.

Michael continuously pushed Alex away to be with Maria and never once showed any remorse for his decision.

Michael's attitude was what made Alex and Forrest a more appealing pair. Alex deserves to be with someone who loves him as much as he loves them.

Michael stuck with Maria and never questioned his choice to be with her, so it doesn't feel believable that Michael is longing for Alex the same day Maria ended their relationship. Not to mention that he confessed his love for her only hours earlier.

Michael: Maria, I cannot watch you disappear! I love you!

The lack of Michael and Alex's romance during Roswell, New Mexico Season 2, makes Michael's breakup with Maria feel random and his sudden optimism about Alex seem rushed.

There was never any doubt that Alex and Michael would find their way back to one another, eventually. How could they not after everything the show has put them through?

Michael: It's a sad story me and Alex. I have to walk away so we can start a new one someday. It's not our time.

Isobel: But it will be.

But it doesn't feel as if it's going to be done in a believable way. Michael and Maria's breakup was simply too convenient and out of the blue.

Liz and Max's breakup was something that had been building ever since Max came back from the dead.

That's not to say they don't belong together, but there's been a growing tension between them that wasn't there on Roswell, New Mexico Season 1.

In the past, Max has always put Liz up on a pedestal. He very rarely questioned her decisions, and she was more hesitant to make them.

Things changed this time around, and they went through a period where they stopped consulting each other about their choices.

Despite their newfound pact to be open and honest, neither one of them is willing to do that. Their relationship was strained, and the only thing that held it together was how much they love each other.

Their romance ended up becoming a ticking time bomb. It never took much to set it off.

Max and Liz are soulmates and there's no denying it. But they're not in a place where they can have a healthy relationship, given that they're being torn in two separate directions.

Liz chose her study over Max, and Max chose his family over Liz.

Hopefully, a breakup will give them the chance to do what's right for them as individuals.

With Rosa going back to rehab and her relationship with Max over, Liz's move to California could finally give her the opportunity she's been waiting for.

Unless Max is right and Diego's out to hurt her, which, is sad, but a real possibility.

Max has his hands full with the giant bomb that was dropped on viewers during the season's final seconds.

As it turns out, Max does have a twin. It's simply not Isobel.

Does that mean this is who Max has been seeing in his visions? Or is his twin the reason Max was locked up?

From the quick flashes we got, Max's brother isn't as kind as Max is. And that's putting it mildly.

It's hard to draw any conclusions with the limited information that was provided to us. Although some things have fallen into place, other things have fallen out of it.

Max's twin must have been locked up for a reason. What's going to happen now that he's free?

While we can't say for sure, it's probably nothing good.

Stray Thoughts:

Give Kyle a storyline next season. We're begging at this point. It's rare to see a character who is so incredible, yet so underutilized. Let him be more than a random character's emotional support and tie him back into the main plot.

Alex's song was one of the most emotional moments in Roswell history. It was adorable for many Malex related reasons, but its importance goes far beyond that. Alex finally had the courage to step up and tell the world who he is. And it's definitely going to be added to all of our playlists.

It's sad that Jesse turned out to be such a horrible father, but we're not shedding any tears over his death. You get what you give.

Is Steph cured completely? With no complications? It's far too easy, but that could tie into our earlier point about major issues being solved in no time at all.

