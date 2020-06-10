SeriesFest Season 6 Lineup Includes Jeffrey Katzenberg, Killing Eve, NOS4A2 & More

If you enjoyed the recent ATX from the Couch virtual festival, we have another you might find interesting.

SeriesFest: Season 6 has gone virtual, as well. The television festival is normally held in Denver, Colorado, but in light of the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 virus, they're bringing it all online.

What's fun about this festival is it's for industry insiders and creatives first, so it offers a lot of content you don't normally get at festivals, such as executives and the state of the industry.

Here's the official scoop from the press release:

SeriesFest unveiled today the expansive programming line-up for SeriesFest: Season 6, the reimagined virtual festival experience dedicated to supporting the art of episodic storytelling.

Taking place June 18-24, the annual festival will ‘Fest / Differently’ with six days of must-stream events including competition screenings, engaging panel discussions, one-of-a-kind workshops, as well as never-before-seen sneak peeks and television premieres.

SeriesFest: Season 6 will kick off on June 18 with an opening night screening of the new STARZ drama, P-Valley, followed by a live streaming Q&A panel with the series’ stars Brandee Evans, Nicco Annan, Shannon Thornton, Elarica Johnson, Creator and Showrunner, Katori Hall.

Joining the special event line-up this year includes:

Apple original series Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet with co-creator, executive producer, star, Rob McElhenney, co-creator and executive procer, Megan Ganz, along with stars, Charlotte Nicdao, F. Murray Abraham, and Jessie Ennis.

BBC America’s critically-acclaimed and award-winning series, Killing Eve, with series executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle, season 3 lead writer and executive producer, Suzanne Heathcote, director and co-executive producer, Miranda Bowen, and director Shannon Murphy.

AMC's supernatural horror series, NOS4A2, with star Zachary Quinto and executive producer/showrunner, Jami O’Brien.

RepresentUS’s Unbreaking America with Co-Founder, Joshua Graham Lynn; Participant’s City So Real from Oscar-nominated filmmaker, Steve James; Outdoor Channel’s Farming the Wild and Sportsman Channel’s DeadMeat.

To reinforce the impact of visionary creatives and executives shaping the world of episodic storytelling, SeriesFest is thrilled to announce the return of the Innovation Talk series, presented in partnership with Liberty Global. Joining the festival to take part in these up close and personal conversations are:

Quibi Founder and Chairman of the Board Jeffrey Katzenberg with Liberty Global’s CEO and Vice Chairman Mike Fries.

Kathleen Finch, Chief Lifestyle Brands Officer of Discovery, Inc. with Meredith Verdone, Chief Marketing Officer of Bank of America.

President of ‘Yellow Brick Road’ and Award-winning producer Teri Weinberg.

SeriesFest’s “Fest/Differently” is shining a light on the influx of virtual content and the importance of honoring creators together in this new age.

The Covid-19 and The Altered Entertainment Landscape panel featuring Jeremy Gold (Co-President, Blumhouse Television), Howard Owens (Founder & Co-CEO, Propagate Content), Jennifer Daly (President, Critical Content), Marc Juris (President & GM, WE tv) and Rob McElhenney (Creator, Writer/Director, Actor), will pull the curtain back on the pandemic’s impact on the creative world and what meaningful steps innovative leaders are taking to keep moving the industry forward.

Addressing another timely issue, the 2020 Platform: Content and Politics panel, moderated by Eric Kuhn (CBS Senior Vice President of Social Media) will provide a special dialogue around how political campaigns utilize digital content as a platform to spark change in government.

Panelists include: Alex Wallace (Head of Media & Content, Verizon Media) and Peter Hamby (Head of News, Snapchat) with more to be announced.

Additional discussions featuring prominent talent and executives this year include: State of the World: International Television featuring Albin Lewi (Artistic Director, CanneSeries), Sally Habbershaw (EVP Americas, All3Media International), Jeffrey Engelen (Head of North America Office, BetaFilm), and Gustavo Gontijo (Content Development Manager, Globo TV International

The Reality of Reality, an in-depth discussion about the creative process of unscripted television from start to finish with Jim Berger (Founder, High Noon Entertainment), Howard Lee (President and GM, TLC), Brent Montgomery (CEO, Wheelhouse Group), Josh Bider (Agent, WME), and Katie Neff (SVP Development, High Noon Entertainment).

"Art has always been a powerful means of expression during times of turmoil and tragedy. It empowers us to have difficult conversations, and it enables us all to come together to experience shared human truths.

"In this unprecedented time, we feel it is critical to celebrate artistic expression and champion the creators who make their voices heard. More than ever before, we see the need to bring the creative community together and ‘Fest Differently.'

"We’re thrilled and honored to have such amazing artists participating in this year’s virtual festival.

"Together, they will provide incredible insight, and in some cases, much-needed escapism,” adds Randi Kleiner and Kaily Smith Westbrook, Founders, SeriesFest.

Passes to SeriesFest: Season 6 including all screenings, panels, network premieres, and special events are now on sale at www.seriesfest.com.

Television Academy & Stage32 members will be offered a discounted rate. 50% of ticket sales to the “COVID-19 and the Altered Entertainment Landscape” panel will be donated to World Central Kitchen.

See you there!

