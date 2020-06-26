Siesta Key's Juliette Porter on Alex Kompothecras' Firing: I Support This Decision!

Siesta Key's Juliette Porter has opened up about MTV firing her ex-boyfriend, and it's clear she thinks the cable network made the right call.

If you watch Siesta Key online, you know Alex Kompothecras was the lead of the show, with all the storylines revolving around his circle of friends.

Alex was given the pink slip last week after it was discovered that he allegedly retweeted racist and white supremacist comments and memes in the past.

Kompotecras was fired just ahead of the show's midseason return, and MTV responded by cutting most of his scenes, effectively making a two-hour episode less than an hour in length.

Fans were vocal about the decision, but not all of them agreed with it, with Porter condemning these supposed fans via social media.

Now, however, the reality star has doubled down on her views about Alex getting the boot in a new interview with the Chicks in the Office podcast.

“I have a lot of — I don’t want to say racist followers — but a lot of people are like really upset about him leaving,” Juliette said. “People love a villain.”

“It’s not even like subtle racism — it was like blatant, blatant racism,” she said, before adding, “Yeah… that’s all I can probably legally say.”

Porter's co-star Kelsey Owens also claimed that there are “so many people” still saying they want Alex back on the show.

“And I’m like, do you understand why he’s gone?” she added.

“Yeah, MTV definitely made the right decision on cutting him.”

Comments on the video showed some fans still supporting Alex after his firing.

"Alex is my favorite, sorry I won’t be watching,” one person wrote.

“Don’t forget thanks to Alex u both are famous,” added another.

"We’ve made the decision to cut ties with Alex and are editing the current season to minimize his presence," an MTV spokesperson said week on the show's official Twitter account, adding: "He will not be in future seasons of Siesta Key."

Kompothecras has been in the media for all the wrong reasons since MTV ordered the show.

He was accused of animal cruelty when he was a part of a video with a shark on a fishing line being dragged by a boat.

The premiere party for the series was actually canceled that same year after Kompothecras was the subject of death threats following the video going public.

His firing arrived as MTV made it clear it was cleaning house of talent due to controversial comments.

The Challenge's Dee Nguyen was ousted from the franchise after remarks she made about the Black Lives Matter movement, while the network also parted ways with Taylor Selfridge.

