So You Think You Can Dance Season 17 Canceled at FOX

The future of So You Think You Can Dance is in doubt.

FOX announced Thursday that the previously ordered 17th season has been scrapped.

Originally slated for later this summer, the series will no longer be returning, and there's no indication on whether it could come back down the line.

“Production on Season 17 of SYTYCD will not be moving forward due to health and governmental restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” a Fox rep said in a statement, according to TV Line.

“As a result, while we were looking forward to its return this summer, we cannot meet the standards we’ve set for viewers and contestants in light of the show’s unique format, intricate production schedule and limited time.”

While the auditions were underway via video submissions before the pandemic, it seems the show's unique format, coupled with what is going on in the world, has hindered it.

Many TV shows have suffered setbacks due to the pandemic, with American Idol and The Voice being forced to complete their live shows remotely.

Unfortunately for So You Think You Can Dance, that would not have been feasible given the nature of the competition.

ABC announced earlier this week that it intends to have Dancing with the Stars as part of its fall schedule, but it's highly likely there will be no audience for it.

Additionally, there is no audition process for that series, meaning that so long as the cast and crew are regularly checked on the set, they will be able to complete production.

Given that SYTYCD has been on the air for years, there's a good chance FOX will bring it back down the line, but the series is not the heavy hitter in the ratings it once was.

FOX is one of two networks relying on a pandemic-proof fall schedule, along with The CW, while NBC, ABC, and CBS plan to have business as usual come September.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.