Stateless: Yvonne Strahovski Escapes a Cult in First Trailer

The Handmaid's Tale may be sitting out all of 2020, but Yvonne Strahovski is returning to TV screens in the coming weeks.

The beloved actress will lead the cast of Netflix drama Stateless, a six-episode limited series.

Stateless centres on four strangers in an immigration detention centre in the Australian desert: an airline hostess escaping a suburban cult, an Afghan refugee fleeing persecution, a young Australian father escaping a dead-end job and a bureaucrat caught up in a national scandal.

When their lives intersect they are pushed to the brink of sanity, yet unlikely and profound emotional connections are made amongst the group.

Strahovski plays Sofie Werner, and the rest of the cast includes Asher Keddie as Claire Kowitz, Fayssal Bazzi as Ameer, Marta Dusseldorp as Margot, Dominic West as Gordon, Cate Blanchett as Pat, and Jai Courtney as Cam Sandford.

Also stararing are Soraya Heidari as Mina, Rachel House as Harriet, Kate Box as Janice, Clarence Ryan as Sully, Claude Jabbour as Farid, Rose Riley as Sharee, Helana Sawires as Rosna, and Darren Gilshenan as Brian Ashworth.

“Stateless has been a labour of love for many years and we could not be more thrilled that it will reach an international audience via Netflix,” Blanchett and fellow co-creators Tony Ayres and Elise McCredie said in a statement.

“The issues addressed in the series have universal resonance but have been cloaked in silence and muddied by fear and misinformation.

Our hope is that Stateless will generate a global conversation around our systems of border protection and how our humanity has been affected by them.”

The first trailer shows off the stories we should expect, as well as excellent acting from the ensemble.

The series already debuted in Australia earlier this year.

It looks like it's one to watch.

It has already achieved a 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Have a look at the trailer below and stream the series in its entirety on Netflix July 8.

