S.W.A.T. EPs "Determined To Do Better” Examining Race & Policing Following George Floyd Death

Following George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police and the protests that have been met by sometimes overly aggressive police forces, the people behind the CBS drama S.W.A.T. have promised to make some changes for Season 4.

Executive producers and writers of the series took to social media Monday to reveal the show will better explore the themes of race and policing in minority communities during.

“[We are] frustrated, angry, but determined to do better. On-screen and off,” said exec producers Aaron Rahsaan Thomas and Shawn Ryan in a shared statement on Twitter.

"When S.W.A.T. began three years ago on CBS, as writers we examined the intersection of black communities and law enforcement through the eyes of Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson, an African-American cop who has one foot firmly planted in each world," says the tweet from the official writers room for the series.

"Since then we have continued to tell stories that have explored themes of race and policing in minority communities."

"We have also asked questions about what is required to build trust and bridge these two worlds," the statement continues.

"We are watching recent events in horror and sadness along with everyone else and will continue to mine the truth about these issues in the writing of our upcoming season as we all work towards a fairer, better system."

"In the meantime, we encourage protestors to express their frustrations peacefully and implore law enforcement to deescalate conflicts, not exacerbate them, as people work through their understandable anger and grief."

S.W.A.T. Season 3 concluded one episode shy of its full season order, and the show's future was in doubt amid weaker than expected ratings.

However, CBS rewarded the loyal fans with a fourth season renewal last month.

Inspired by the classic television series and feature film, S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore as the locally born and raised sergeant tasked with running a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles.

Aaron Rahsaan Thomas, Shawn Ryan, Justin Lin, Neal Moritz, Marney Hochman, Danielle Woodrow, and Pavun Shetty serve as executive producers.

S.W.A.T. is produced by Sony Pictures Television in association with CBS Television Studios.

Remember you can watch S.W.A.T. online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.