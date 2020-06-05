TBS Orders Remotely Shot Comedy Competition Hosted By Jason Sudeikis

One of the funniest comedians out there has lined up a new gig.

TBS has placed an order for seven episodes of Tournament of Laughs, a virtual comedy competition hosted by Jason Sudeikis.

The series is set to launch Sunday, June 21, on the cabler.

It will feature 32 comics going head to head for bragging rights as a comedy champion.

Every week the comics will create, produce, self-film, and star in their own videos – from stand-up sets to song parodies and everything in-between.

Sudeikis will be acting as the master of ceremonies and providing commentary, with viewers at home taking control of the game.

The home audience will decide who moves forward, via phone and online voting, with the winning comics returning for the next round.

The final episode will feature an expert comedy panel charged with crowning a tournament champion.

Featured comedians for the new series are Jeff Ross, Margaret Cho, Gilbert Gottfried, Judah Friedlander, Michael Rapaport, Jim Norton, Fortune Feimster, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, Natasha Leggero, Cameron Esposito, Godfrey, The Sklar Brothers, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Josh Wolf, Clayton English, Yamaneika Saunders, Gina Yashere, Tim Dillon, Moshe Kasher, Jessica Kirson, Paul Rodriguez, Sarah Tiana, Matteo Lane, Beth Stelling, Vladimir Caamano, Ian Edwards, Aida Rodriguez, Megan Gailey, Preacher Lawson, and Piff The Magic Dragon.

Two more performers will be added to the roster down the line.

“We may be without some of our favorite sports right now but we can still partake in some fierce rivalries” said Brett Weitz, General Manager of TNT, TBS, and truTV.

“These comics promise to bring the funny each week, but the audience will get to decide who gets the last laugh.”

Many networks are scrambling to make pandemic-proof programming, and remotely produced shows appear to be the way forward -- for now.

TBS has also ordered a reboot of Wipeout to air this summer, so the cabler is beefing up its unscripted offerings to target the at-home audience.

Watch a teaser promo below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.