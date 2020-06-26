Teen Wolf Cast Reveals What Goodies They Took from Set!

The cast of MTV's Teen Wolf assembled Friday as part of the network's new digital brand Reunions.

The event brought Tyler Posey (Scott McCall), Dylan O’Brien (Stiles Stilinski), and Holland Roden (Lydia Martin) back together.

They were joined by fellow Teen Wolf stars Orny Adams (Coach Finstock), Linden Ashby (Noah Stilinski), Ian Bohen (Peter Hale), Charlie Carver (Ethan), Max Carver (Aiden), Arden Cho (Kira Yukimura), Cody Christian (Theo Raeken), Shelley Hennig (Malia Tate), Melissa Ponzio (Melissa McCall), Khylin Rhambo (Mason Hewitt), and Dylan Sprayberry (Liam Dunbar) to talk about the beloved series.

While there was lots to talk about, the cast was asked to share what they took from the set when the series wrapped production, and well, we're a little surprised at what some of them got away with.

Ponzio revealed she asked the art department to print out a map of Beacon Hills, and they agreed to do so.

That is a simple enough request after being on a TV show for over six years, right?

Hennig went with a set of fangs worn by her character. Again, a low-key request, but still something that the actress can have with her to remember the series.

As for Ashby, he still has his sheriff uniform, but his on-screen son, Dylan O'Brien dropped the bombshell that he still has Stiles Jeep.

Yes, really.

"I have the Jeep," O'Brien said, before sharing that he also stole a number of Stiles' shirts. He takes the show that seriously.

He also revealed that the shirt he wore in the reunion video is from his days on the popular series.

"It was important for me to take a lot of things. Everyone who knows me closely knows that my heart lies and dies with Teen Wolf. There was no way I was not taking that Jeep."

MTV ordered the Teen Wolf reunion special in May, and announced it would be available across the cabler's digital outlets on June 5.

However, it was subsequently delayed.

Teen wolf aired for six seasons from 2011 to 2017 on the cable channel.

The series focused on high school student Scott McCall (Posey), who gets bitten by a werewolf and has to learn how to keep his deadly new secret while still juggling high school life.

His town of Beacon Hills was subsequently revealed to have a lot of supernatural beings.

Watch the full reunion below.

