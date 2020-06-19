The Alienist Season 2 Premiere Moved Up, Two Episodes Will Air Every Sunday

With several networks running out of original content, TNT has announced it will be doing something different with The Alienist this season.

In an effort to continuously bring consumers thrilling, event television at a faster pace, the network is moving up the season premiere of The Alienist: Angel of Darkness to Sunday, July 19 with two episodes airing back to back starting at 9 p.m. ET/PT, one week after Snowpiercer airs a two-hour finale on Sunday, July 12 starting at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The series will roll out as a four week event with two episodes airing every Sunday starting at 9 p.m. ET/PT through August 9.

An unflinching, gripping, turn-of-the-century murder mystery that traverses both New York's wealthy elite and the struggling underbelly of the city's "Gilded Age," The Alienist followed Dr. Laszlo Kreizler (Daniel Brühl), a brilliant and obsessive "alienist" in the controversial new field of treating mental pathologies.

On The Alienist Season 1, Dr. Kreizler was relentless in his pursuit of a never-before-seen ritualistic killer murdering young boys.

He was joined by newspaper illustrator John Moore (Luke Evans) and Sara Howard (Dakota Fanning), an ambitious secretary determined to become the city's first female police detective.

In The Alienist: Angel of Darkness, Sara has opened her own private detective agency and is leading the charge on a brand-new case.

She reunites with Dr. Kreizler, the formidable alienist, and John Moore, now a New York Times reporter, to find Ana Linares, the kidnapped infant daughter of the Spanish Consular.

Their investigation leads them down a sinister path of murder and deceit, heading towards a dangerous and elusive killer.

As in The Alienist, the series shines a light on the provocative issues of the era - the corruption of institutions, income inequality, yellow press sensationalism, and the role of women in society - themes that still resonate today.

The Alienist: Angel of Darkness stars Daniel Brühl (Rush), Luke Evans (Midway), Dakota Fanning (Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood), Douglas Smith (Big Little Lies), Matthew Shear (Mistress America), Robert Ray Wisdom (The Wire), Ted Levine (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Melanie Field (Heathers), and Rosy McEwen.

The series is produced by Paramount Television Studios, with Anonymous Content's Rosalie Swedlin, showrunner Stuart Carolan, director David Caffrey, writer Alyson Feltes, Pavlina Hatoupis, Ben Rosenblatt, Eric Roth, and Cary Joji Fukunaga serving as executive producers.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.