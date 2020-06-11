The Challenge: MTV Airs Heavily Edited Episode Following Dee Nguyen Firing

When MTV announced it would be airing The Challenge Season 35 as planned following the firing of Dee Nguyen, it seemed like viewers would get to see the rest of the season play out as originally planned.

However, the series resumed on MTV Wednesday night with an episode that seemed intent on erasing Nguyen from the series for good.

It was announced at the top of the episode that Dee has been banned from the reunion.

Here is the disclaimer:

As a result of Dee Nguyen's offensive comments about Black Lives Matter, MTV has severed ties with her.

Out of respect for the competition and other Challengers, MTV will air the season as planned.

Dee Nguyen will NOT appear in the reunion to be filmed at a later date.

MTV strongly condems systemic racism.

Take action by texting DEMANDS to 55156.

MTV also made the decision to cut the length down from 90 minutes to 60, and after watching the episode, it's clear the editing team tried to make it look like Dee was not a big part of the season.

Nguyen has actually been one of the most prominent players this season, getting a lot of screen time in the process.

After last week's epic elimination saw Wes, Dee's best friend in the house, getting the boot, the show skipped over the aftermath.

Typically, there would be a confessional about how the exit affected the players, and some talking between them when they return to the house.

Without some time to let the departure of Wes sink in, the series moved on to the next challenge, which found players strapped to the front of a moving plank, grabbing flags along the way as it drives forward through an obstacle course.

Different colored flags equaled different points and players played as individuals.

Josh and Melissa won and chose to allow Bananas to join them in the Tribunal.

Melissa was open and honest about wanting to keep Dee in the game because she was one of her closest allies.

Bananas, however, had other plans, and Dee was put up.

Dee was visibly mad about being called in, but the meeting was cut short. The editing team only allowed Dee to make a reaction to being called in.

There was no confessional.

Back at the bunker, Mattie campaigned to be the house vote, and she got her wish.

At the elimination challenge, Melissa decided that she would not be battling against Mattie, and opted to give her vote to Bayleigh.

Bananas dropped a curveball when he publicly asked for Rogan's permission to throw Dee in the challenge. Rogan grinned and accepted, and Josh followed up by giving Dee his vote.

Dee was sent in against Mattie for the Tunnel Vision challenge.

All of the focus was on Mattie, but Dee secured the win, earning her second Red Skull of the season.

While this has set up conflict in the house because Dee will be out to get those who wronged her, it's likely the rest of the episodes will continue to cut her scenes out.

Fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the choppy editing.

"That might be the worst episode of #thechallenge i have ever seen," said one user, adding the following:

"Their ridiculous decision to cut out Dee when the whole story is revolving around her, completely f--ked the episode and likely the season. And the funny part is Dee comes off looking good!"

"Wow they gave Dee the Sherry Pie treatment, no confessionals and edited out as much as possible," said a Twitter user who praised the decision.

"I don’t know why they didn’t just blur out Dee’s face from the Challenge instead of completely editing the her shots in the show. Like what happens if she’s in the final?," added another fan.

MTV confirmed Dee was out earlier this week following controversial comments about the Black Lives Matter movement.

It all started when Bayleigh Dayton -- who is also a contestant on The Challenge -- shared screen captures of an interaction Nguyen had with a Twitter user over her Blackout Tuesday post.

The user told Dee to "READ THE F--KING ROOM."

"All you posted was a black square and went about your day and posting your lame ass thirst traps," the follower continued.

"Wake up!!! People are dying. Smh." Dee followed that up by writing, "people die every f--king day" and shared the following: "U don't know me or what I do. I suggest u wake the f--k up and get off social media."

In messages that have since been deleted, Nguyen also shared a post in which she wrote: "IDK why some of u think I'm anti BLM. I've been saying that since the day I lost my virginity."

Dayton took Dee to task for her comments.

"THIS IS NOT A TREND. THIS IS LIFE OR DEATH FOR US," she wrote on Twitter, adding: "THIS IS NOT HOW YOU SUPPORT BLM. I’m disgusted and disappointed."

"Posting for clout about the death of black people? Shame on you @deenguyenMTV"

The pair went back and forth, prompting Christopher Jordan "Swaggy C" Williams, who also appears on The Challenge and is married to Bayleigh, to chime in.

"Dee acts like a villain on social media then calls every cast member crying her eyes out EVERY DAY saying she's struggling & the fans hate her and she has to 'play the part of a bitch,'" he wrote.

"Fakest person on the cast by far. Does everything for clout."

"Everything is not for f--king clout and drama. The f--k. CLOWN. I'm bout to air her whole s--t out. Using BLM for clout."

"I am sorry for the insensitive tweet I posted earlier. I was being defensive and not speaking from my heart. But there’s no excuse," Dee later wrote.

"I also want to extend an apology to Bayleigh and Swaggy- who are my cast mates and deserve my respect and compassion...

"Let me be clear I am a POC that crew about BLM. I believe in this movement and I'm stepping away from social media too focus on my wellbeing and mental health."

The former MTV star has apologized in further statements.

Since the backlash for her racially charged comments, she has checked into a mental health awareness spa resort.

"Dee is currently in a mental health awareness spa resort in an undisclosed location with minders, coping with everything transpiring to the most recent events," her rep told E! News.

"At this time she's focusing on getting better for her well being and focusing on what's next."

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.