Vanderpump Rules Fires Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute After Racist Actions

Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute have been fired from the Bravo reality series after a racist prank the two pulled on a fellow cast member recently resurfaced, according to Variety.

Additionally, newcomers Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni, who both stirred up controversy when past racist tweets came to light, have also been fired.

“Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules,” reads a statement from Bravo.

Faith Stowers, who appeared on Vanderpump Rules Season 4 and 6, recently revealed that Schroeder and Doute once called the cops on her and tried to pin crimes on her.

“There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady,” Stowers recalled during an Instagram Live earlier this month.

“It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos."

"They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people. And they called the cops and said it was me. This is like, a true story. I heard this from actually Stassi during an interview.”

Schroeder talked about the incident on the Bitch Bible podcast in 2018, while Kristen tweeted a link to an article with the following message:

“Hey tweeties, doesn’t this ex #pumprules thief look familiar? someone put her on mtv & gave her a platform for press. I didn’t wanna go there but I’m going there.”

Schroeder was dropped by her publicist and talent agent following her part in the prank coming to light, and has even lost a number of endorsements.

Schroeder apologized for the incident, saying that “my emotions over something that happened between our friends outweighed my logic, and there is no excuse for that… What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness.”

Doute also apologized for her role:

“Although my actions were not racially driven, I am now completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement’s treatment of the black community, and how dangerous my actions would have been to her… I’m ashamed, embarrassed, and incredibly sorry. I will do better. I have to do better.”

As for Boyens and Caprioni, fans lobbied for them to be fired when they first arrived on Vanderpump Rules Season 8, but they were allowed to continue with the series.

They apologized for their past comments during last week's reunion.

Both Schroeder and Doute were part of the original cast of the reality series.

