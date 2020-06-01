Watch Good Witch Online: Season 6 Episode 5

Did Abigail and Donovan break the curse?

On Good Witch Season 6 Episode 5, the pair realized the diamond from the Middleton treasure could help to break the curse. 

What's That About a Curse? - Good Witch Season 6 Episode 5

With drama ensuing from all over Middleton, they had to make a call. 

Meanwhile, Cassie pursued a temporary at history professorship. 

Elsewhere, Sam finally diagnosed Adam, leading to a dangerous development.

Good Witch Season 6 Episode 5 Quotes

Joy: I think this is a lot to take.
Abigail: Welcome to being a Merriwick.

Adam: [sighs] Tumor. My arm was asleep.
Sam: Sometimes, people don't have any symptoms at all. Your arm weakness helped us catch it early.

