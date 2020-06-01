Watch Good Witch Online: Season 6 Episode 5

Did Abigail and Donovan break the curse?

On Good Witch Season 6 Episode 5, the pair realized the diamond from the Middleton treasure could help to break the curse.

With drama ensuing from all over Middleton, they had to make a call.

Meanwhile, Cassie pursued a temporary at history professorship.

Elsewhere, Sam finally diagnosed Adam, leading to a dangerous development.

