Watch Good Witch Online: Season 6 Episode 6

at .

Did Sam save Adam?

On Good Witch Season 6 Episode 6, things took a tense turn when it emerged that surgery would have to be carried out. 

In Each Other's Arms - Good Witch Season 6 Episode 5

Unfortunately, there were some big consequences that threatened to change everything. 

Meanwhile, Joy had a dream that Abigail and Donovan broke up. 

What did it mean for their future in Middleton?

Watch Good Witch Season 6 Episode 6 Online

Use the video above to watch Good Witch online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

Quotes of the Week: Elementary, Animal Kingdom, Pearson & More
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Good Witch Season 6 Episode 6 Quotes

I'm confident you're going to get that movement back.

Sam

Stephanie: Only you could make a hospital gown look cute.
Sam: She really DOES love you.
Adam: It could be the sedative talking; I love you both.

Good Witch Season 6 Episode 6

Good Witch Season 6 Episode 6 Photos

French Perspective - Good Witch Season 6 Episode 6
Critical Perspective - Good Witch Season 6 Episode 6
Back to the Beginning - Good Witch Season 6 Episode 6
A Lesson in Perspective - Good Witch Season 6 Episode 6
The Future Looks Dim - Good Witch Season 6 Episode 6
Battery Troubles - Good Witch Season 6 Episode 6
  1. Good Witch
  2. Good Witch Season 6
  3. Good Witch Season 6 Episode 6
  4. Watch Good Witch Online: Season 6 Episode 6