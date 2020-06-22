Watch Good Witch Online: Season 6 Episode 8

Did the curse take one of Middleton's best residents out of the equation?

On Good Witch Season 6 Episode 8, things took a dangerous turn when more details of the supposed curse popped up. 

The Chocolate King - Good Witch Season 6 Episode 8

Meanwhile, Cassie welcomed Kenny the Chocolate King, as well as a few friends from Joy and Abigail's pasts, to Middleton. 

What bombshells did they bring with them?

Good Witch Season 6 Episode 8 Quotes

Grant: Dr. Radford. You know Dr. Jacobson.
Shane: Dr. Radford. Good to see you again.
Sam: Shane. What brings you back to Hillcrest?
Grant: I did. Dr. Jacobson's our new orthopedic surgeon.
Sam: Is that right.
Shane: I'm the guy that gets to put Hillcrest's new robotic arm to use.
Grant: Dr. Jacobson practically invented the XR system. We're lucky to get 'im.
Sam: Hmpf.

Jason: We made a pact back in college.
Abigail: That if we were still single 15 years later, we'd get married!

Good Witch Season 6 Episode 8 Photos

Devious Joy - Good Witch Season 6 Episode 8
Suiting Up - Good Witch Season 6 Episode 8
The Crowd Applauds - Good Witch Season 6 Episode 8
Common Goals - Good Witch Season 6 Episode 8
Abigail Pauses - Good Witch Season 6 Episode 8
The Chocolate King Has Doubts - Good Witch Season 6 Episode 8
