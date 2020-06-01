Watch Hightown Online: Season 1 Episode 3

at .

Did Jackie save Krista?

On Hightown Season 1 Episode 3, there was a lot of tension in the Cape when the truth about Krista started to come out. 

Devon Unimpressed - Hightown Season 1 Episode 3

However, Jackie also had to make things right with her ex. 

Meanwhile, Junior continued to get closer to Osito and Frankie, proving there was more to what was going on in town. 

Elsewhere, Renee learned something about Ray that made her reconsider everything. 

Watch Hightown Season 1 Episode 3 Online

Use the video above to watch Hightown online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Canceled? What's Renewed?
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Hightown Season 1 Episode 3 Quotes

Devon: Fine, Jackie.
Jackie: Fine?
Devon: There are the keys. Take them.

Jackie: Are you serious?
Devon: Yeah, as long as you know you're back on your bullshit. Using people for sex, for companionship, for a fucking car.
Jackie: Thank you, and I hear you. I promise that I'll make it up to you.

Hightown Season 1 Episode 3

Hightown Season 1 Episode 3 Photos

Jackie Talks to Devon - Hightown Season 1 Episode 3
Devon Unimpressed - Hightown Season 1 Episode 3
Krista's Pain - Hightown Season 1 Episode 3
Jackie on a Mission - Hightown Season 1 Episode 3
  1. Hightown
  2. Hightown Season 1
  3. Hightown Season 1 Episode 3
  4. Watch Hightown Online: Season 1 Episode 3