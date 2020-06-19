Watch In The Dark Online: Season 2 Episode 10

Did Murphy and Felix manage to execute the plan to perfection?

On In The Dark Season 2 Episode 10, Nia returned and continued to pose a threat to their lives, and they had to adapt quickly. 

Who Killed Ben? - Tall - In The Dark Season 2 Episode 10

Meanwhile, Dean turned to a former colleague when he realized that his time was almost up. 

Elsewhere, Max was pushed to the brink of despair and made a harrowing decision. 

In The Dark Season 2 Episode 10 Quotes

Gene: What if I don't see them doing anything illegal? How can I just pull them over?
Dean: Make something up. Broken taillight. They ran a stop sign. Just go! 

Max: Were you working or ..
Murphy:  Um, no.
Max: Murph, it's fine. I didn't expect you to stop hooking up with random guys.
Murphy: I'm going to go take a shower.

