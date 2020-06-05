Watch In The Dark Online: Season 2 Episode 8

Did Jess ice Murphy out for good?

In The Dark Season 2 Episode 8 put the one-time best friends against each other when Murphy asked Jess to help her on a drug mission.

Murphy's big plan was to unmask the person trying to torment everyone, but it was put in jeopardy when Gene decided to give Dean a that could unravel her plans.

Meanwhile, Felix was still in prison for a crime he did not commit.

What did he have to say to the person who put him there?

Use the video above to watch In The Dark online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.