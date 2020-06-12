Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Online: Season 3 Episode 30

Did the bridesmaids ruin the whole wedding celebration?

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 3 Episode 30 chronicled what came after Angelina tied the knot, and there was a lot of partying.

Unfortunately for Angelina, however, her bridesmaids, including Snooki, Deena, and Jenni thought it would be a good idea to roast her ... on her wedding day.

As expected, the crowd did not take too kindly to the ladies making fun of Angeliners.

What went down?

Use the video above to watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.