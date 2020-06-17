Watch One Day At A Time Online: Season 4 Episode 7

The Alvarez family got animated on One Day At A Time Season 4 Episode 7, and it was all for a cause close to them. 

The family prepared for the looming election and chatted about their views on politics. 

Penelope Was Right All Along - One Day At A Time Season 4 Episode 7

With some special guests along the way, their aim was to educate viewers about different views. 

Meanwhile, Lydia had a last-minute epiphany about something from her past. 

One Day At A Time Season 4 Episode 7 Quotes

Penelope: I don't have years! There's Cubans in an Uber right now, we still have no plan! Ugh, this is so much harder than I thought.
Elena: Changing people's minds about politics is hard. How did you think it was going to go?

Politics and family do not mix.

Penelope

