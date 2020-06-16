Watch Roswell, New Mexico Online: Season 2 Episode 13

at .

Did Liz manage to save everyone she loved?

On Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 13, Liz tried to find out who was causing the problems at CrashCon. 

Liz - Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 13

With Max faced with immediate danger, she had to make a decision that could destroy the lives of everyone in the town. 

Meanwhile, Michael found himself caught up in the conflict between Jesse and Alex, while Maria's life was at stake. 

Who lived?

Who died?

Watch Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 13 Online

Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 13 Quotes

Seeing you like that...all sick and pale and quiet. I started praying.

Michael

I should have defended you from him a long time ago.

Greg

Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 13

