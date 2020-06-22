Watch Snowpiercer Online: Season 1 Episode 6

Did Layton's plan to get a revelation aboard the train take off?

On Snowpiercer Season 1 Episode 6, tensions were at an all-time high following the recent batch of killings on the train. 

Meanwhile, an engineering emergency threatened every single person on the train. 

With Melanie learning more about the train every day, she had to make a tough call. 

Use the video above to watch Snowpiercer online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

Snowpiercer Season 1 Episode 6 Quotes

It's a zero-sum world now. Set a thing in motion, watch it tumble down the line. All that's coming is coming head-on. The whole great shit show flattened down into a single line. To climb, someone else falls. To gain, someone else loses.

Osweiller

Think of me mum. Chainsmoking at the kitchen table, fresh bruises under last night's make-up. 'Keep your head in a swivel,' she'd say,'Cause trouble comes sideways.'

Osweiller

Snowpiercer Season 1 Episode 6

