Watch Teen Mom OG Online: Season 7 Episode 22

Did Cheyenne get her point across?

On Teen Mom OG Season 7 Episode 22, Cheyenne worried that Cory was about to leave Ryder behind as he prepared to have a child with Taylor.

Meanwhile, Amber said goodbye to Dimitri after his latest trip to the U.S. grew stale quickly.

Elsewhere, Mackenzie planned a special day to celebrate her mother's birthday, but her fraught relationship with her husband threatened to overshadow the day.

