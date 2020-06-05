Watch The Real Housewives of New York City Online: Season 12 Episode 10

Did Dorinda return to John?

On The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 10, Dorinda wondered whether her decision to leave him was a mistake.

Meanwhile, Leah and Ramona came to blows over their previous actions, and the scene found Leah hitting her enemy with Ravioli.

Which side did the rest of the ladies take in the argument?

Elsewhere, Ramona flirted with a new man.

