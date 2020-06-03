Watch Vanderpump Rules Online: Season 8 Episode 21

Who did Max sleep with?

On Vanderpump Rules Season 8 Episode 21, the truth about another encounter he had came to light, leaving the cast stunned.

Meanwhile, Jax was put in the hot seat when he and Sandoval's relationship breakdown was talked about.

Did Jax admit that he made a mistake?

Things took a tense turn when Scheana and Charlie accused Jax of bullying the new cast members.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.