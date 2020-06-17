Watch Vanderpump Rules Online: Season 8 Episode 23

What made Stassi act like bridezilla?

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 Episode 23 finally answered that question when the former cast member was put in the hot seat.

With her fraught friendship with Kristen also taking center stage, it became clear she was ready for some changes in her life.

Meanwhile, Jax and Brittany were asked about the homophobic priest they first asked to officiate their wedding.

How did they react to the concerns of their fellow cast members?

Use the video above to watch Vanderpump Rules online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.