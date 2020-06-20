What to Watch: Perry Mason, NOS4A2, & Doom Patrol

With many TV shows concluding their runs for the season, there are a lot of premieres on the way.

From Perry Mason to Doom Patrol to NOS4A2, there's really something for everyone.

Sunday, June 21

8/7c The Warrant (INSP)

Neal McDonough and Steven R. McQueen play a father and son duo upholding law on this western themed Civil War-era epic.

The drama finds a son returning home looking for his father's assistance despite the bad blood that had grown between them.

We had a chance to chat with them about the movie, so don't miss our interview for more information.

The movie also stars Annabeth Gisha and Casper Van Dien.

9/8c Good Witch (Hallmark)

Abigail hosts a chocolate festival at Grey House, and when Joy gets wind of the recipe for truth chocolates, it brings a whole new layer to the festivities.

We've got a full preview of "The Chocolates" you can watch by clicking that link, and we'll have an interview with Marc Bendavid before the show airs.

Because, yes, the race to crush the curse into smithereens continues and becomes even more imperative when Abigail receives a surprise visit from an old friend.

9/8c Yellowstone (Paramount)

Yellowstone returns on Father's Day, and with the familial relationships on the family ranch, could it be any more appropriate?

Yellowstone Season 3 just after Tate's safe return to a family pushed beyond its limits from the actions of the now deceased Beck Brothers.

So it's no surprise they spring into action again when another group, led by the mysterious and charming Roarke, played by Josh Holloway, seems dead set on ruining the life they've all come to cherish.

9/8c Perry Mason (HBO)

Sundays have never been more crowded with prestige television, and now HBO's take on Perry Mason joins the fray.

Starring The Americans' Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason Season 1 creates an origin story for the character so many know and love from the long-running series of books and the television show that starred Raymond Burr in the titular role.

Rhys is joined by a stellar cast including Juliet Rylance, Chris Chalk, Shea Whigham, John Lithgow, Tatiana Maslany, Lily Taylor, Stephen Root, and Gayle Rankin.

Whew! With that cast alone, why wouldn't you want to tune in? We'll also have full reviews after every episode.

9/8c Snowpiercer (TNT)

Trouble is brewing in Third Class in the wake of the trial. Cavill trots out the big guns (figuratively, since guns aren't allowed) to scare the working class back in line.

Layton's rescue from the Drawers receives aid from an unexpected ally who also reveals another piece to the puzzle.

Meanwhile, the train's in danger of derailing (quite literally) and only Cavill can save the day.

Check back here for our review and find out if Cavill's messiah complex is deserved.

10/9c Penny Dreadful: City of Angels (SHOWTIME)

All the wheels are in motion and everyone's on their last nerve as things rush to the final showdown.

Tiago and Lewis survive the hail of bullets and make some dramatic decisions in the wake of their near-death experience.

Peter takes the boys to the movies which sounds so much more enjoyable than it turns out.

Things get hot at the Crimson Cat when Tiago takes Molly dancing and ends up running into his family instead.

Can you stand the excitement or are you just marking time? Does anyone care who actually killed Hazlett anymore? Our review will discuss all the highs and lows of this snarled narrative!

9/8c NOS4A2 (AMC)

Seven years have passed, and Vic McQueen is living a somewhat normal life.

But the threat of Charlie Manx remains, leaving her on edge as she tries to keep her family safe.

With Bing still missing, someone close to her enacts a plan that could either save everyone or doom them.

Monday, June 22

9/8c 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way (TLC)

Deavan and Jenny are both headed to their new home countries, but they have to figure out if Jihoon and Sumit are lying to them. And while there's a chance Sumit is telling the truth, Jihoon is totally lying about his work status and ability to provide for his family of four.

Armando has an emotional discussion with his parents about his sexuality and the new life he has planned with Kenneth.

Meanwhile, Brittany and Yazan are already bringing the drama in Jordan and they're about as doomed as pregnant Ariela rolling through Ethiopia to introduce her mom to her baby daddy.

Tuesday, June 23

8/7c Stargirl (The CW)

Now that the JSA has been fully revived with the addition of Beth as Doctor Mid-Nite and Rick as Hourman, they start to get ready for their first mission. But first missions never really go as planned, do they?

And what will Pat have to say about Courtney going behind his back to recruit new members? As the past few episodes have taught us, he most likely won't be happy with her rogue behavior.

Wednesday, June 24

8/7c The 100 (The CW)

Clarke and the rest of the jump team find themselves on Nakara. They need to find the Anomaly Stone to get off the planet and find their missing friends, but it becomes more complicated than they first thought.

Meanwhile, things in Bardo are potentially explored after Gabriel, Hope, and Echo finally rescue Octavia to disastrous results.

10/9c Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D (ABC)

The agents have jumped through time again and have followed the Chronicoms to the 1970s. However, this time, Daniel Sousa is along for the ride after his "death" in the 1950s.

Now that the Chronicoms have teamed up with Freddy, the team is in for a tough fight against the alien race and HYDRA.

Will Sousa be able to help them? And will we ever see Fitz again?

Thursday, June 25

Doom Patrol (DC Universe/HBO Max)

Our favorite rag-tag group of science experiments turned heroes returns with a whole new storyline.

Following their feelings of betrayal at the hands of Niles Caulder and the emergence of his daughter, Dorothy, the gang must find strength to begin anew.

They do that by addressing the demons of their past and learning to live as the beings they are today instead of wishing away their fate.

It's going to be a lot of fun, so make sure you're here weekly to discuss with our reviews!

9/8c Blindspot (NBC)

The team takes on a risky mission to stop Madeline from using her chemical weapon which makes people lose their memories.

Also, Madeline interrogates Kurt's ex Ally, mother of their daughter Bethany, for intel about Weller and the team.

9/8c In the Dark (The CW)

If you follow the crime playbook, then you'd know the next step after killing a drug lord and being stuck with a dead addict who overdosed while ANOTHER drug lord AND the cops are after you is to get rid of the bodies.

The gang is all together, and their next adventure is burying Nia and Ben's bodies in the woods. Surely, we can expect some more shenanigans as this series continues to shock the heck out of us!

8/9c Double Shot At Love (MTV)

Pauly D and Vinny are back but this time they're living it up in Vegas with their exes! They're also getting them jobs at a posh Vegas nightclub. What could possibly go wrong?

If you were a fan of the first season, or you just really like Pauly and Vinny, then it's definitely worth checking out. The drama hasn't quite kicked off yet, but it's just a matter of time!

10/9c The Bold Type (Freeform)

After getting delivered the exciting news that Suttard are expecting a baby, will this episode send it all crashing down? Sutton just got used to the idea of being a mom and accepting that she really can do it all. It will be devastating if she loses the baby right now.

Friday, June 26

8/7c RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars (VH1)

After a shocking round of strategizing and a jaw-dropping elimination, the game has been flipped upside down. Will the queens still play nice or have the claws come out to be more cutthroat? Which queen will be the next one to get the chop?

