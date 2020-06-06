What to Watch: The Bold Type, 90 Day Fiance, & More!

While scripted originals are scaling back due to the lack of produced episodes available, there are still some great offerings out there.

Additionally, more reality TV and movies are coming to the small screen, so there will always be something to watch.

The 90 Day Fiance franchise appears to be taking over TLC, with more shows premiering this coming week.

All the details below.

Saturday, June 6

8/7c Psycho Yoga Instructor (Lifetime)

This one is giving Hot Yoga a whole new meaning when a woman engages in a steamy fling with the man who bends her in all the right ways, and he gets a bit too attached.

Her unhinged paramour is deadset on making her and her family's life a living hell. Will she be able to salvage her marriage and get from underneath her stalker yoga teacher? Find your zen watching her lose hers in another fun thriller.

Sunday, June 7

8/7c 90 Day Fiance (Before the 90 Days) (TLC)

It's the juicy Tell-All special where we catch up with all of the reality stars and couples and find out whether or not they're still together.

As per usual, it's bound to be explosive as secrets are revealed, people are exposed, and bickering reaches new heights.

If you don't tune in for any other installment of this deliciously guilty pleasure of trash TV, you should check this one out. Pure entertainment!

9/8c Snowpiercer (TNT)

The killer is on the loose in Third, trying to evade capture by Till and Osweiller, while Layton interrogates a very disgruntled group of First Class passengers. Will they be honest or will they protect their own?

With Layton and Cavill spending so much time together, Cavill's secret is in danger of being uncovered by the sharp-eyed detective. How far will she go to keep it among her trusted few?

Morality's a moving target on Snowpiercer, one thousand and one cars long. Read our review for thoughts on the climax of the murder investigation and where the story goes next.

8/7c The Greatest Showman (FX)

The 2017 musical hit following P.T. Barnum as his imagination and determination inspire the beginnings of show business as we know it. For anyone who’s ever had a dream, this is one to watch, and we’ll be surprised if you don’t end up buying the soundtrack by the time it’s over.

8.30/7.30c Grease Sing-a-Long (CBS)

The 1978 musical classic starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John returns, this time with all of the song lyrics visible on the screen so you don’t get them wrong when you sing-a-long!

9/8c Good Witch (Hallmark)

While the town rallies around Adam and Stephanie as they deal with his surgery, Martha introduces a French coalition to Middleton.

She's trying to engage the French to become a sister city to Middleton but is wholly unprepared for the reality of sharing the honor.

And as Cassie begins her new position teaching art at the local college, Abigail and Donovan struggle in their relationship as the burdens of the curse start to drag them down.

Make sure you tune in to learn how the town comes together, as always, to deal with the immediate needs of their friends and family.

10/9c Penny Dreadful: City of Angels (Showtime)

In the penultimate episode of the season, Diego's confession haunts Tiago. Molly drops by his apartment while he's being wracked by guilt. Nice timing, right?

Councilwoman Beck is disturbing the calm of Townsend and Alex at City Hall, and that doesn't bode well since Nazis are involved.

Nothing bodes well when Nazis are involved so when Lewis brings Tiago into his side-gig investigation, alarm bells definitely start ringing.

With Tiago MIA, Raul recovering, Mateo siding with the Pachucos, Josefina finding God through the Temple of Joyful Voices, and the terror-inducing Elsa moving into her place of work, Maria has had ENOUGH and calls upon Santa Muerte despite the warning she was given last time. Unfortunately, the Angel of Holy Death brings someone with her this time.

Will supernatural intervention be enough to save the quagmire of stories being told here? Be sure to voice your predictions on how the finale will play out in our review's comments section! Everything's on the table so let your imaginations run wild!

10/9c Insecure (HBO)

Last week we saw Lawrence and Molly make amends. This week, Issa extends an olive branch to Molly.

Molly and Issa have been at each other’s throats all season. Can they fix their relationship after the block party fiasco?

Monday, June 8

8/7c The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever! (ABC)

The Bachelor franchise's solution to filling the empty spot that would have been taken up by The Bachelorette is to spotlight some of their past seasons and condensing them into three hours.

First up is Sean Lowe's season back from 2013! This season's love story is one that most Bachelor superfans remember. So if you're new to the Bachelor world and want to catch up, or just really love Sean Lowe, you won't want to miss this!

9/8c Roswell, New Mexico (The CW)

In an effort to rescue Alex from Helena Ortecho's clutches, he's forced to do her bidding which may include a plan to target aliens at the annual Crash Con festival.

Liz and Max do everything they can to thwart an attack, and Max has a run-in with Flint Manes. Elsewhere, Maria and Isobel will team up to figure out what happened during Mimi's abduction.

8/7c 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way (TLC)

It's a new season of this reality docu-drama that has some old and new Americans experiencing life with their significant others in other countries around the globe.

And keeping up with their latest theme of diversifying experiences, we have our first gay male couple too.

From Jordan, to India, to Mexico, to Ethiopia, this one is bound to be exciting and filled to the brim with drama.

9/8c 9-1-1: Lone Star (FOX)

In this reairing of the FOX hit spinoff, the team have some interesting calls that take them to a male strip club, and also a bull semen factory. Yes, you read that right. The "Woke" spinoff is taking on toxic masculinity this time around.

We'll also see Paul attempt to date in a new town as a transgender man, and Judd tries to get his mojo back when Grace expresses that she feels neglected in their love life. There will be saving bulls, riding cowboys.

Tuesday, June 9

8/7c Stargirl (The CW)

It's time for Courtney to start building a new Justice Society of America, and her first recruit is Yolanda.

After a couple of defeats, Courtney realized that she couldn't pursue her newfound urge to be a superhero without a little help. Hopefully, Yolanda will be more receptive to Courtney's advances than she has been so far this season.

Sticks and Stones (Britbox)

Have you ever really botched your performance at work?

If so, you might want to see how a mistake in the office totally unravels successful and popular sales associate Thomas Benson's comfortable life.

Thomas falls into a downward spiral when he panics during an important presentation at work, losing both a lucrative contract and his team's respect.

What follows is everyone's office nightmare.

Sticks & Stones premieres on 6/9 with a new episode running every Tuesday for the next three weeks.

10/9c Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story (USA)

After that crazy premiere, we can only assume that we'll dig a little deeper into what caused Betty to take such drastic measures after her divorce.

What forced a once-loving mother and wife to become a murderer?

The one thing we do know is that Amanda Peet will nail Betty's struggle, and we won't be able to take our eyes off of her.

Wednesday, June 10

8/7c The 100 (The CW)

It looks like Clarke and everyone else in Sanctum are finally going to realize that Bellamy, Octavia, Gabriel, and Echo are missing thanks to some mysterious outsiders.

Will they go to the ends of the Earth, or the Anomaly in this case, for their people? Let's hope so.

9/8c The Oval (BET)

The drama at the White House continues, as Hunter is forced to lean on the one person he loathes the most...his wife!

Elsewhere, Barry is still behind bars, while Lilly confronts Donald and Kyle and tries to gather information about them. We've been promised new revelations and surprises this week. And The Oval usually delivers.

10/9c Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D (ABC)

The team has jetted off to a new time period, and this time they have landed near Area 51. From the promo, it does not look like they have traveled too far from 1931 though, as Daniel Sousa from Marvel's Agent Carter shows up.

Will they be able to stop the Chronicoms from executing their next plan? And will any other familiar faces pop up? Tune in to find out!

Thursday, June 11

9/8c Blindspot (NBC)

Four episodes in and the stakes have never been higher.

After Weller is kidnapped by Madeline's people and Jane is shot, it is up to the rest of the team to save their lives.

This might be a difficult task though as they are still on the run and need to fly under the radar.

9/8c In the Dark (The CW)

After Felix's arrest, Murphy's close call with Dean, and Jess' departure, Felix and Murphy try to come up with a new plan to free themselves of Nia, and it may involve going to kingpin adversary, Josiah.

Dean runs with his latest lead in his case and has his eyes set on Murphy. Meanwhile, Murphy's friendship with the lovable Josh may prove to be useful in an all-new hour of this underrated CW drama.

9/8c The Bold Type (Freeform)

Your favorite three ladies are back! Just a few months after the season finale, The Bold Type returns for the second half of season 4.

There’s a three month time jump which brings Jane back to work at Scarlet after her surgery while Sutton finally works in her dream job of fashion stylist!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.