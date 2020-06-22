Whitney Cummings Speaks Out on Chris D'Elia's Alleged Harassment of Underage Girls: 'I'm Devastated and Enraged'

Whitney Cummings has opened up about the allegations of harassment of underage swirling around her former co-star Chris D'Elia.

A Twitter user named Simone Rossi recently shared screenshots of emails she exchanged with D’Elia in July 2014 and January 2015, when she was 16 years old.

During the exchanges, the YOU and Undateable actor requested a photo of Simone, and also asked if they could hang/”make out” during a stand-up tour stop in Tempe, Ariz.

“I still can’t believe Netflix cast Chris D’Elia as the pedophile in Season 2 of YOU. Like, the literal IRONY,” Simone tweeted.

“F— you @ChrisDElia and also @Netflix,” she added. “I highly doubt casting this creep as a pedophile was a coincidence.”

Since the post went viral, other women have come forward to speak out against D'Elia, sharing similar stories of being preyed upon by the actor. Some of these women were underage at the time.

Many people took to Twitter to urge Cummings to speak out on the allegations.

Cummings, who starred alongside D'Elia on NBC's Whitney, did just that on Saturday.

“It’s taken me a couple days to process the information I have learned about Chris. I’m devastated and enraged by what I’ve read and learned. This is a pattern of predatory behavior. This abuse of power is enabled by silence. Now that I’m aware, I won’t be silent,” she wrote on Twitter.

“Girls should be able to be a fan of a comedian they admire without being a sexual target. It’s the adult’s responsibility to be an adult.”

On Thursday, D’Elia denied the accusations in a statement to TMZ.

“I know I have said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point," he said.

"All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me. That being said, I really am truly sorry," he continued.

"I was a dumb guy who ABSOLUTELY let myself get caught up in my lifestyle. That’s MY fault. I own it. I’ve been reflecting on this for some time now and I promise I will continue to do better,” he said.

D'Elia played Alex Miller on Whitney, a series Cummings created that was based on her life. It was canceled after two seasons by NBC in 2013.

