Wynonna Earp Season 4: Premiere Date and Trailer!

The long wait for Wynonna Earp Season 4 will be over next month.

Syfy has announced the long-gestating next chapter in the hit supernatural series will launch Sunday, July 26, at 10/9c.

Unfortunately, there will be a midseason break thrown in.

The COVID-19 response has forced the season to take a hiatus after the August 30 installment, but Syfy intends to get the series back into production on the final six episodes of the season when it is safe to do so.

For now, the cabler maintains that the final episodes will materialize before the end of the year.

A brand-new trailer has also dropped, which shows a lot of what fans can expect of the upcoming season.

On Season 4, “the infamous Earp Curse is broken, and witty and wild demon hunter Wynonna Earp would love to be celebrating with cold whiskey and hot donuts,” reads the official synopsis.

“Too bad she has to rescue everyone she loves, save the town of Purgatory, and take on her most diabolical, Earp-hating enemy yet — all without her trustworthy gun, Peacemaker. And that’s just Monday….”

Wynonna Earp wrapped Season 3 back in September 2018.

In February 2019, it was revealed that production on Season 4 had been delayed due to financial challenges with producer IDW Entertainment.

That made fans wonder whether the series was about to be canceled.

Fortunately, pre-production eventually commenced in late 2019, and Cineflix Studios came aboard to co-produce Season 4.

The lack of international sales was one of the stumbling blocks to funding Wynonna Earp, so Cineflix will now handle international sales, and it will help keep the series alive.

“Wynonna Earp – the series, the comics, the characters, the story, and the fans are all deeply important to IDW, so we are thrilled to be able to continue to tell the Wynonna story,” said Lydia Antonini, President, IDW Entertainment.

“From the very beginning, the fans have embraced the series and have transformed their passion into an inclusive community built upon empathy and support, as well as whiskey and donuts.

"We are grateful to have partners who were able to help us bring it back for a fourth season so that we can continue to serve the dedicated Earpers, and entertain fans everywhere.

Have a look at the trailer below, and it the comments with your thoughts on it.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.