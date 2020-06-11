Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Scores a Second Season Renewal

Good news for fans of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist -- NBC has renewed the surprise hit for a second season.

According to Deadline, the NBC musical dramedy was considered the strongest contender for renewal out of all of the network's shows residing on the bubble.

If you've been paying attention, you know some other NBC shows weren't as lucky.

Earlier this week, NBC canceled both Lincoln Rhyme: The Hunt for the Bone Collector and Perfect Harmony.

Another show not expected to get picked up is Indebted, starring Fran Drescher, Abby Elliot, Adam Pally, and Steven Weber.

That comedy wasn't widely watched, but darn if I didn't laugh the whole way through. Ah well, you win some, and you lose some.

For those of you wondering, Manifest is not down and out, not by a long shot, apparently.

NBC and the producers of Warner Bros. TV are discussing a deal for the mysterious (and sometimes frustrating) series to continue.

So what about Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, you ask?

Judging only by the comments here on TV Fanatic, we know it's a show that people love to talk about. Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 hooked us with so many feels.

The numbers bear that out with online viewing and social media chatter, even if the linear ratings were nothing to brag about.

As we now know, networks judge programming in many different ways, and what they saw with Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist scored the renewal.

The strength of those digital numbers sent the January 7 series premiere from a 0.7 rating in adults 18-49 with 3.1 million total viewers to a 3.3 rating and 7.9 total viewers once the digital numbers were calculated.

That's well worth talking about, and it's now easy to see why the renewal went forth.

Making it even easier is the series is now available on Peacock premium the next day, so NBC will capitalize on their property across the linear network and their new streaming platform.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist has inspired our writers here at TV Fanatic.

We've hosted articles urging NBC to give the show another season and pondering why Max should be Zoey's only option for love.

We've even explored how Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist helps viewers process grief, anger, love.

With a show bursting at the seams with unseen potential, it was only a matter of time before NBC announced the second season of this gem.

“We were overwhelmed by the number of people who fell in love with Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and how much joy it brought to everyone. We’re thrilled to bring it back and can’t wait to see how Zoey’s journey continues,” said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, Co-Presidents of Scripted Programming, NBC Entertainment.

Jane Levy stars as Zoey on the entertaining show, and she's surrounded by an equally inspiring and talented cast including Alex Newell, Skylar Astin, John Clarence Stewart, Mary Steenburgen, and Lauren Graham, as well as Peter Gallagher, who played her ill father.

Alright, Fanatics, take some time out of your day to celebrate this good news.

And if you want to see what all the fuss is about, you can watch Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist online right here via TV Fanatic.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.