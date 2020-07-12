90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Recap - Drive Me Crazy Like a Roulette Wheel

Did Larissa's brush with the law get her deported?

Things got tense for Larissa, while the rest of the couples started to implode on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 Episode 5. Oh, and we can't forget Debbie Downer.

It was an insane installment of this reality series, so we have a lot to dig into.

Check out our recap below.

Larissa Survives ... for Now

It should come as no surprise that Larissa got to remain in the U.S. You would think being charged three times would change things, but these cases take time.

And if anything adverse did happen to her, the editing team would have been sure to tease it at the beginning of the season.

After watching several incarnations of the franchise, it's becoming easier to weed out what is fact and what is fiction.

But Larissa is a schemer at heart. If you watch 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? online, you know the wheels are always spinning in her mind as she prepares her next plan.

In this instance, however, she's returning to Eric. I've never been able to shake the feeling that there's something creepy about the man, but when you compare him to Colt, he's a catch.

Larissa was open about the sex with Colt being better, but she's not exactly being given a lot of opportunities to meet men.

The moment they hear her rap sheet, they get the check and move to another state. That last part may be a bit of an exaggeration, but still, she's struggling to find someone to love.

For his part, Eric likes Larissa a lot, and you could see the pain when he recounted the way she dumped him, and then filed a police report against him.

That was... something. Eric should have told her there was no future for them, but he's willing to try things out again with her.

I don't like judge, but it seems like Larissa is running out of options to stay in the U.S., and that's why she's turning her attention back to someone she said she hated.

I wouldn't even be surprised if she was purposefully trying to derail Colt's relationship with Jess in the hopes that he could be an option for her should she get any more desperate.

Debbie Downer Strikes Again

Debbie leaving the U.S. for the first time was problematic. She is fiercely protective of her son, to the point some fans have speculated there's more to their relationship than meets the eye.

I can understand her wanting to make sure Colt makes the right call, but he's in his thirties. Let him make some mistakes, and those will shape who he is in the future.

Jess is open about her love for Colt, and that explains why she was livid about Colt having his mother in the same room as them.

That was downright creepy, and Colt should be ashamed. Then again, this is the dude that has no regrets about any of his actions.

What surprised me the most was how quickly Debbie lashed out after getting off the plane. Jess may be getting ahead of herself by picking out names for children with Colt, but it's making for great TV.

If her relationship with Colt fails, she should become a reality TV producer because she knows how to get a reaction.

Debbie is going to make this trip a living hell, and I'm here for every single minute of it.

What the Heck Happened to Asuelu?

They were once the most rock-solid couple in the franchise, but now they are looking like the most likely couple to split.

Kalani has put up with a lot in recent episodes. From his misogynistic comments to his heinous actions, Asuelu is getting the villain edit, and it's perfectly warranted.

He doesn't give a crap about showing his true colors to everyone, and the way he refused to meet with everyone for his son's birthday made me want to gag.

These people took time out of their day to arrive at a party, and Asuelu refused to help set the part up or to leave the bedroom.

That's not going to cut it, and I hope Kalani's father continues to call him out on his BS. Asuelu made what should have been an excellent family gathering super awkward.

Elizabeth Says It Like It Is ... And Andrei Hates It

The action in Moldova continued to heat up, and while I'm usually super critical of Elizabeth, she handled everything perfectly.

Andrei is like another person in front of his family. He seems to think he's the head of the household back in the U.S. when Elizabeth is the one providing for him.

He stays home and keeps the house in order, and even at that, he's not doing a very good job.

Why couldn't he empower the woman he loves in the eyes of his family? He needs to swallow his pride and get his $hit together because he's acting like an ass.

I'm counting down the minutes until Elizabeth's family arrives in Moldova because Andrei will not know what's hit him if he tries to belittle her in front of them.

Angela Smells a Rat

Even though Angela is being tested for cancer, she's still moving on with her life.

Part of that includes gearing up for her wedding in Nigeria, and I have to give credit to Michael, the home he picked was beautiful.

The only issue was the dead rat in the kitchen. Angela's laugh is infectious, but her scream is something else.

Please, don't have her scream on my TV ever again!

What did you think of all the latest action?

Hit the comments below.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.

