90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Recap: Culture Clashes? More Like Explosive Culture WARS!

It was an explosive hour!

Deavan went off on Jihoon and told him she was headed home, leaving him shattered. Brittany and Yazan cannot stop fighting, and even Yazan's mother got in on the action.

And Ari and her mother Janice do not mince words with Biniyam on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 7 about the housing situation in Ethiopia.

The only bright spot is that Armando and Kenny are almost reunited. It's taking FOREVER!

Catch up on our recap below, and the hit the comments with your reactions.

I Don't Think You're Ready For that ... Jealous Nature

Yazan came bearing a flower to make it up to Brittany after their dispute, and of course, to remind her that he's a very jealous man. He claims it's part of Arabic and Islam culture to be this way and explained why he had an issue with her hugging other men.

Look, in Yazan's defense, Brittany knows a lot of this, but she's suddenly adamant about living her best American life in Jordan.

Meet the Parents

It's also possible that Yazan was quick to make amends with Brittany because of a pressing trip to meet the parents.

He even brought her a hijab to wear and everything. His attempts to get her to dress appropriately were desperate as heck, and it's doubtful he'll ever be able to tame this wild American.

However, we're all in agreement that she was picking fights and starting drama to detract from that pesky divorce thing, right?

I'm Not a Snob; I'm Just Snobby A Lot

The Americans are fun, aren't they? And by fun, I mean so far, most of them are pretty damn awful. Ari and her mother won't be getting any brownie points for tact or sensitivity based on their response to all things Ethiopia.

Janice wasted ZERO time eviscerating every aspect of the apartment Biniyam got for them. She was tactless, rude, xenophobic, and condescending AF.

And for good measure, she humblebragged about all the times she graciously put up with poverty to suggest that while Ethiopia is apparently some impoverished place, she still has high standards for her daughter.

Uh, yeah. Not snobby at all.

Sure, Jan

In case she wasn't getting her message across, Janice also flat out told Biniyam that he has no idea what Ari gave up, you know, for him. As if Ari is a child who should not be held accountable for her own decisions even though this is the SECOND time she's done something like this.

Oh, and as if Biniyam is somehow supposed to bring upper-middle-class American standards and accommodations to Ethiopia.

If You Want It Done Right, Do It Yourself

Teamwork makes the Dream Work and Kenny was smart enough to know that if he wants a certain lifestyle in Mexico, he's going to have to invest in it himself.

Thanks to Kenny, Kenmando will be living in a gated community. Armando doesn't make enough to afford it, but it sounds as though they have a plan, and they both have a realistic and considerate understanding of each other's finances and capabilities.

Armando is getting their apartment together while Kenny is driving across the country to get to Mexico. This is how you COUPLE, people!

Road Trip GOALS

Kenny and Truffles could get a whole sideshow traveling across the nation. Kenny was dancing his ass off, has a nice playlist, and Truffles is the best road dog ever.

Smooth Talker

Jihoon is quite the smooth talker, and you can see how he's endearing. He was genuinely sincere in his apology to Deavan. He does seem to love her, and he recognized how he screwed up.

He says all the right words when he knows how to say them, which leads me to ...

The REAL Villain of the Season is the Translator App

In an unexpected twist, Jihoon revealed that he did show some awareness regarding his irresponsibility with money. He saved up money and placed it in his mother's account where he wouldn't have access to it, and he planned to use it for their apartment.

He said all of this in that dinky app that the two of them use, and somehow, it didn't translate everything properly AT ALL.

He was vulnerable and honest about how he isn't as educated as her, and he doesn't have marketable skills, and Deavan didn't hear any of that.

Like, I said, it's like everybody hates Jihoon, including the universe. Poor guy. Now, Deavan is headed back to America and taking the kiddos with her.

All in Due Time

Jenny wanted to get to the bottom of Sumit's divorce, and talking with one of his divorced friends seemed to help. Well, it gave her some insight, but it wasn't all roses.

Divorces in India can take an eternity. And Jenny doesn't have that much time or patience. But shoutout to Sumit's friend who called him out on placating Jenny with no followthrough. He told him that if he didn't take Jenny to the courthouse, he'd deal with Sumit himself.

The Art of Spite and Deflection

For some reason, despite the length of time Brittany and Yazan have dated, they're behaving as though they weren't aware of who TF they started dating in the first place.

Brittany refuses to give up her American customs and culture let alone abide by other ones while in Jordan, and Yazan is acting like she hasn't been the very antithesis of what he should be marrying from the very beginning.

What was worse: Brittany's constant temper tantrums, Yazan angry shouting or cooing like she was a kid, or that ignorant pot shot about him marrying his cousin?

Trick question. It's all of the above.

Snatching $900 Wigs

It seemed the bulk of the hour was Brittany and Yazan arguing and bickering. At some point, Brittany got mad that she had to cover up her $900 wig with a hijab to see his parents, but it was hard to get past someone paying that much money for a wig. Seriously?

Bougie and Condescending

It turns out that Biniyam does have a larger plan in place. He wanted to surprise Ari with their real apartment, which is one he's renovating to meet their needs.

Of course, Janice had a lot to say about that one too, and Ari hid behind her mother. Sure, it's unrealistic that Biniyam can get the apartment up to code in two weeks, but do we think any place would be up to par for Inspector Janice?

She doesn't want her daughter to move to Ethiopia, and Ari regretted the decision the second she got off the plane.

What We Have Here is a Failure to Communicate

The sit down with Brittany and Yazan's parents started well enough, and it seemed as though they all were more than cordial with each other.

But Yazan's parents believe that Brittany plans to convert to Islam and be a devout Muslim wife.

Brittany thinks there's a way she can still be with Yazan without giving up everything of herself to bend to all of his ways, and Yazan thinks he can change Brittany and make this hotheaded, outgoing rap artist into a conservative Muslim housewife.

Not. Gonna. Happen.

Yazan's Mom SNAPPED

Who had the seemingly docile and reserved Muslim mom snapping on their Bingo card?

Mayhaps we're starting to understand why Yazan is drawn to Brittany so much. His mom is a firecracker too, even her husband couldn't respond after her blowup.

Brittany has been rude, disrespectful, and shirking Yazan's culture, customs, and religion. BUT, Yazan's parents were super forceful and eventually aggressive by the end of that conversation.

Yazan's mother told her that she needs to respect Yazan, submit, and give up her family and accept them as her family if they go through with getting married. And she also can't be on social media and all of that like she normally is.

Whew, it was a hell of a blow-up with everyone yelling in Arabic, and Brittany crying out that she couldn't understand anything.

Yazan's mother is not one to trifle with, and Brittany would do best if she caught a flight out of there and left Yazan to marry someone with the same values.

Over to you, 90 Day Fanatics. Do you feel bad for Jihoon? Are Kenny and Armando the only sane couple this season? Were you shocked by the explosive outburst? Sound off below.

You can watch 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way online here via TV Fanatic.

Jasmine Blu is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.