90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Recap: Everybody Hates Jihoon

Is Deavan done with Jihoon for good?

Things got heated with the couple, and they had one of their biggest blow-outs yet on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 6.

Meanwhile, Ari arrived in Ethiopia, and she's not thrilled. Also, Jenny holds Sumit's feet to the fire about his divorce.

Armando bid his family adieu to meet Kenny, who was road-tripping to Mexico, and Tim is taking huge steps to make things right with Melyza.

But is it all for naught?

Check out our recap below!

Everybody Hates Jihoon

Move over, Chris, Jihoon is in the house (if you can call it that, and you can't). Deavan, Elicia, hell, even Jihoon's parents were side-eyeing him for that abysmal apartment in the worst part of town; or as Deavan called it, "The Ghetto of Korea."

The apartment looked slightly better on the inside than it did the outside. Although, Deavan said it didn't look anything like the pictures.

However, the apartment was small. I'm talking the closet in Barbie's Dream House is bigger.

Mistakes Were Made; Regrets Are Had

The more we find out about Mr. Cheesestick's actions, the more it makes sense that Melyza will gain all of Tim's friends in a custody agreement. Hell, even Pepe was hiding from him.

Not only did he cheat on Melyza, but apparently, he did this ONE MONTH before she was supposed to return for a strategically chosen au pair job, and he was set to propose to her and everything.

WTF, dude?! No wonder everyone is on Team Melyza here, and he's hard-pressed to do anything to make it up to her. Well, not everyone is Team Melyza.

The Big Cheese is Protective of her Cheesestick

The Head Cheesestick in Charge is a Tim apologist. Moms are great because most of the time, the majority of them will have your back come hell or high water.

And then there's Tim's mom who he must have inherited a deviated septum from who doesn't like the "feisty" Melyza all that much.

Instead of acknowledging where her son effed up, she lowkey implied that Tim probably cheated in the first place because of Melyza's need to have everything her way.

Cool, cool, cool. NOT COOL.

Loc'd in and Filled with Dread.

See what I did there? No? Fine.

Approximately three seconds after stepping off of the plane, Ariela decided she didn't want to move to Africa. She knows it, her mom knows it, and we know it.

The only one who doesn't know it yet is Biniyam.

Even though he came bearing a small bouquet of flowers and seemed thrilled to see Ariela and her baby bump, she looked at him as if reality and a kicking baby knocked the fetish right out of her.

Biniyam cut off his dreads, and apparently, like Sampson or something, he lost all of her attraction.

She feels like he's a stranger now.

Well, that's not awkward at all given the baby Biniyam on the way, but whatever. Ariela's Anxiety reached new heights.

Road Trippin'

Kenny's long trek to get to Mexico is building up the excitement for the Kenmando reunion that will have many of us squealing.

All you need to know is Kenny still looks like a full-course meal in Alabama, Texas, Arizona, and wherever else he'll be stopping before he gets to Mexico.

Also, his adorable pooch is not here for road trips and only wants to sleep.

Sad Sendoff

Armando packed up to meet Kenny, and while his mother and sister showed up to send him off, his father did not.

It's sad, but hopefully, sooner rather than later, his father can come around to Armando meeting someone and moving on, even if that person is a man.

And Armando's daughter is the cutest cutie to ever cute!

Half or Nothing

At Melyza's suggestion, Tim has been seeing a therapist, and hey, the man is committed. Except when it comes to moving to Colombia.

He's only going there to appease her and hopes that she can get past his infidelity, but they have barely worked through that, and his heart isn't fully in it.

Why? Because he's only halfway moving to Colombia. He still has his apartment, job, and other things on standby in case everything falls through, and well, something tells me that isn't going to go over well while he's groveling to get Melyza back.

Chai and Chats

Jenny is happy to be in India, and even though no magic happened on their first night together, Summit was content too.

Well, he was until she started hounding him about those divorce papers. WHERE ARE THE PAPERS? Jenny probably should have gotten to the point at the airport, but she's not going to be happy about the results.

Summit offered to take her to the courthouse with him to appease her, but Jenny is in for a treat when she finally understands that this process could take years.

Welcome to Africa! She Came, She SAW, She Cried

Ariela's full-blown anxiety since stepping off the plane never dissipated, so she was never going to be happy with anything that came after.

I don't know what magical apartment she expected them to have, but she's not pleased with the reality.

It's a rough transition from the cushy place with her parents in the States.

And as a pregnant woman, she sure is hell can't sit on a toilet with no seat.

But, uh, I suppose she has to heed Biniyam, whose job situation isn't reassuring, when he says, "Welcome to Africa."

Biniyam just signed up to be in the same situation he was in with his previous wife and child's mother.

And he doesn't even know it.

Translation and Instigation

Whatever the translator app is that Jihoon and Deavan are using, it lives for the drama.

The couple already sucks at communication, and that app may it infinitely more difficult and was responsible for escalating their fight.

It was delicious.

Jihoon's Reversal

Deavan has decided that she is DONE with Jihoon after realizing that he lied to her about everything just to get her there.

And Jihoon was guilty and apologetic for a little bit, but then he decided that he was angry and everything too, and it was one of their biggest blow-outs yet.

No matter what Deavan says, she knows she can't quit Jihoon.

And who knows? Maybe this will prompt him to get his sh!t together. Stop laughing!

Who do you side with more: Jihoon or Deavan?

Do you think Ariela overreacted with Biniyam's appearance, the move, and her apartment?

Do you think it's too late for Tim to win Melyza back? Hit the comments below with all of your thoughts.

You can watch 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way online here via TV Fanatic.

Jasmine Blu is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.