Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 Episode 8 Review: After, Before

Time is a tricky thing as we have learned throughout the team's travels on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7.

But it became even more complicated on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 Episode 8 when the time drive on the Zephyr lost control and made the ship jump sporadically.

And, of course, the only thing that could stop it was Yo-Yo's powers, which have also been out of control since her encounter with the Shrike on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D Season 6 Episode 13.

Yo-Yo has always been an underrated character, and it is easy to forget that she is more than just a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent and Mack's love interest.

She is a strong, impulsive woman with a complicated past, which we learned a little bit more about on this hour.

Yo-Yo's encounter with the Shrike caused the guilt she felt from her uncle's murder to rise to the surface and rendered her incapable of using her powers.

Yo-Yo: This plan's pretty thin, May.

May: I'd rather have a thin plan than live through the '80s again. Permalink: I'd rather have a thin plan than live through the '80s again.

Her powers have shaped her into a person who has to make quick decisions because of her unique ability to stop bad things from happening in a matter of seconds.

It made sense that with all these impossible decisions Yo-Yo has had to make throughout her life, she reached a point where all she felt was fear and guilt when it came time to use her powers.

Yo-Yo had a difficult childhood, and that was made clear more than ever when we saw her witness her uncle die because she wanted to protect her Abuela's necklace.

That would be traumatic for anyone, but for someone with Yo-Yo's powers, it made it easier for her to think of her speed as a negative part of her.

Sousa: You worried about losing them too?

Simmons: Not really, I have faith. And mathematics. Permalink: Not really, I have faith. And mathematics.

And that is why there was a mental block in her mind that stopped her from using her powers. Yo-Yo had never confronted her fear and guilt before because dealing with her emotions has never come easy to her.

If anyone could understand that, it's May.

You would never call Melinda May cold-hearted, but you would not describe her as warm and fuzzy either. And that is why her new power is perfect for her.

It just so happened to come at the right time for Yo-Yo as well since she needed an empath to understand her hidden feelings.

The two of them were the perfect characters to pair together, akin to the pairing of Mack and Deke on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 Episode 7, because they have a deep understanding of one another.

Simmons: The jumps and the time we spend in any given time period are getting exponentially shorter. If they keep getting smaller...

Mack: We sink.

Simmons: Metaphorically, yes. For us, that means a jump within a jump, which leads to, honestly, I have no idea.

Sousa: Finally. The sciences from the future and I are on the same page. Permalink: Finally. The sciences from the future and I are on the same page.

May and Yo-Yo are alike in many ways, especially with their unwillingness to talk about their feelings. And so, they did what they do best -- fight.

It was a unique way to unravel the truth, but we wouldn't expect anything less from these two badass women.

As May was gaining a new power, Yo-Yo was losing hers.

With their trip to Afterlife, they were both able to help one another figure out how to navigate through their individual issues. Even so, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. could have allotted a bit more time exploring them as it did feel rushed.

May has seemingly become more accepting of her new empath ability. Yo-Yo figured out that her powers never required her to bounce back, which is somehow related to her fear and guilt.

Since she no longer has to bounce back, though, will we still call her Yo-Yo?

At any rate, it was good to see Yo-Yo work through her problems and regain her ability, and for May to embrace her power. It's important for the characters to address all of the issues that are holding them back, especially on the final season.

May and Yo-Yo's excursion to Afterlife meant that we would be reunited with Jiaying, Daisy's mother who turned evil after HYDRA experimented on her.

But this took place in 1983, before HYDRA's experimentations, which meant that we saw a completely different Jiaying than the one who tried to kill her daughter.

Deke: Stand back, there's going to be a big surge of electricity. Electricity's dangerous, so.

Sousa: Do I look like a neanderthal to you?

Enoch: I spent time with a tribe of neanderthals. Agent Sousa does not resemble one, he lacks the characteristic brow ridges. Permalink: I spent time with a tribe of neanderthals. Agent Sousa does not resemble one, he lacks the...

Jiaying was skeptical of the outside world, but it was clear that she just wanted to help whoever she could, especially if they were an Inhuman.

She was kind to May and Yo-Yo, and to her daughter, Cora, who was also struggling with her powers.

Cora was supposed to die by suicide in 1983 because she felt like Afterlife was a prison she was trapped in. But, Nathaniel Malick swooped in and stopped her.

Nathaniel Malick is proving to be a real thorn in the S.H.I.E.L.D. agents' side as if dealing with his father and brother was not bad enough.

Now fully equipped with Daisy's powers and with Cora and her explosive abilities on his side, he is ready to cause some anarchy in the world.

Not to mention that Sibyl has him wrapped around her finger, the situation for the team has never been more dire.

It won't be easy, but I know we'll find some way to be together again. Time, space, it's never stopped us before. And I won't stop trying. I love you. Simmons Permalink: It won't be easy, but I know we'll find some way to be together again. Time, space, it's...

Daisy's existence hangs in the balance if they are not able to return Afterlife to its semi-peaceful state and so does the rest of the timeline.

Who else thinks it is time to rope Fitz back in with the team? They are definitely going to need him as they surge forward in their battle against Sibyl and Malick.

Daisy and Coulson are also going to be needed, but they will need some time to recharge.

The two of them shared a sweet moment as they discussed the unfortunate states they are both in and the complexity of Coulson's humanity.

This leads me to believe that we might actually see the end of Coulson as the series comes to a close.

He does not seem thrilled about being an LMD, and we know that he finally reached peace in Tahiti.

But Coulson has always been a wild card, and nothing is ever set in stone until the very last piece of work of the MCU.

Other than Coulson's impending doom, it seems like he knows a little bit more than we do when it comes to Daisy's feelings.

You can call it a father's intuition.

But there have been signs that a lot of fans have been picking up on, and this episode all but confirms that there is something going on between Daisy and Sousa, even if they aren't aware of it themselves.

Coulson: I'm happy to see you healing. At least, it feels like happiness. I wonder how many one's and zero's it takes to achieve that fuzzy feeling.

Daisy: Well, yeah, I was lucky. Sousa pulled me out of the wreckage, got us home. I'm glad he's here.

Coulson: That makes me happy, too. Permalink: That makes me happy, too.

Sousa settled into a chair (with a brand new prosthetic leg -- thanks Simmons!) by Daisy's side as she returned to the healing chamber. And as mentioned before, Coulson made a comment about being happy that Daisy was happy Sousa was there.

I don't know about anyone else, but I am so ready for both Daisy and Sousa to get a happy ending.

What did you think Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Fanatics?

Are you excited about Elizabeth Henstridge's directorial debut on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 Episode 9? Did you enjoy May and Yo-Yo's trip to Afterlife?

And I'm going to ask it nicely one more time -- where in the world is Leopold Fitz?

