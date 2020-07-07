Andy Samberg Addresses Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Uncertain Future

Andy Samberg has opened up about the uncertain future of Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

The actor has admitted that figuring out how to continue the NBC series in the wake of police brutality protests has been a "challenge."

Samberg plays Jake Peralta on the series, and told People that the cast and crew are eager to bring the series back in a way they "[felt] morally okay about."

“We’re taking a step back, and the writers are all rethinking how we’re going to move forward, as well as the cast,” the actor said.

“We’re all in touch and kind of discussing how you make a comedy show about police right now, and if we can find a way of doing that that we all feel morally okay about," he continued.

"I know that we’ll figure it out, but it’s definitely a challenge, so we’ll see how it goes.”

Protests against police brutality have taken place every state of the U.S. as well as around the world following the killing of George Floyd in May.

Floyd died after a police officer knelt on his neck, despite his pleas for help.

Samberg's B99 co-star Terry Crews revealed last month that the first four scripts written for Season 8 had been scrapped.

"Our showrunner Dan Goor, they had four episodes all ready to go, and they just threw them in the trash,” Crews said to Access Daily.

“We have to start over. Right now, we don’t know which direction it’s going to go in.”

"We’ve had a lot of somber talks about it and deep conversations, and we hope through this, we’re going to make something that will be truly groundbreaking this year.

"We have an opportunity, and we plan to use it in the best way possible.”

B99 tells the story of the 99th Precinct and their unique characters like the talented and immature detective Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg), Captain Holt (Andre Braugher), and Sergeant Terry Jeffords (Terry Crews).

NBC ordered Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 back in November, ahead of the show's Season 7 debut.

What are your thoughts on Sambergs comments?

Do you believe the show should continue?

Hit the comments below!

Remember you can watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.