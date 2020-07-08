Batwoman: Javicia Leslie Replaces Ruby Rose in Title Role

The CW has found its next Batwoman.

God Friended Me alum Javicia Leslie has been cast in the lead role on the superhero drama, and will fill the void left by the sudden exit of Ruby Rose.

Leslie will arrive on Batwoman Season 2 Episode 1, slated to debut in January 2021.

“I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show, which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community,” the actress said in a statement.

Leslie will be taking on a new role on the series instead of playing Kate Kane.

Ruby Rose announced her exit in May after a single season in the role, and it was initially revealed the role would be recast.

However, a leaked casting memo called for a new character.

"She's likable, messy, a little goofy, and untamed," reads the casting document for Ryan Wilder.

"With no one in her life to keep her on track, Ryan spent years as a drug-runner, dodging the GCPD and masking her pain with bad habits."

"Today, reformed and sober, Ryan lives in a van with her plant. A girl who would steal milk from an alley cat and could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and wildly disciplined."

"An out lesbian. Athletic. Raw. Passionate. Fallible. And very much not your stereotypical All-American hero."

Rumors started to circulate suggesting that Kate Kane would be killed off, but showrunner Caroline Dries denied as such with the following statement.

As a lesbian who's been working as a writer for the past fifteen years, I'm well aware of the "Bury Your Gays" trope and I have no interest in participating in it.

That's why it's important to me as the showrunner to clarify any misinformation out there about Kate Kane and recasting Batwoman.

Like you, I love Kate Kane -- she's the reason I wanted to do the show. We'll never erase her. In fact, her disappearance will be one of the mysteries of season two.

I don't want to give away any of our surprises, but to all of our devoted fans, please know that LGBTQ+ justice is at the very core of what Batwoman is and we have no intention of abandoning that.

The CW renewed Batwoman for Season 2 earlier this year, and it's unclear whether other characters will be written out following the exit of Rose.

