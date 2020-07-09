Batwoman: Ruby Rose Reacts to Javicia Leslie Taking Over Title Role

Gotham City's new savior has been unmasked!

Yes, we learned Wednesday that Javicia Leslie would be taking over the title role from Ruby Rose on Batwoman Season 2, and Rose has now responded to the exciting casting news.

“OMG!! This is amazing!! I am so glad Batwoman will be played by an amazing Black woman," Rose shared on Instagram shortly after Leslie's casting was revealed.

"I want to congratulate Javicia Leslie on taking over the bat cape. You are walking into an amazing cast and crew. I can’t wait to watch season 2 you are going to be amazing!!”

The casting news came around two months after Rose stunned fans by announcing she was quitting the role after just one season as Kate Kane.

“I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television.

"And as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community,” Leslie said in a statement after the news broke.

It was initially revealed that the Kate Kane character would be recast, but producers opted to go in a different direction, and that's why the character of Ryan Wilder was created.

the new character will be "likable, messy, a little goofy and untamed."

Rose's departure came as quite the surprise, announcing that “I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season."

"This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles.”

While her exit was initially framed as her own decision, it later reported that the long hours and working in Vancouver did not sit well with Rose.

It was Rose's first time anchoring a series. The actress shared on social media ahead of the series debut that she was injured on an undisclosed project, and that it was causing her chronic pain.

Batwoman returns January 2021.

