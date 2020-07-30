Big Brother Shocker: Cast Will Not Be Revealed Ahead of Premiere

The Big Brother cast is being kept under wraps until premiere night, it has been announced.

In honor of Big Brother All-Stars, the CBS reality series will be keeping fans in suspense until Wednesday's two-hour live move-in event.

"Get ready to expect the unexpected! Watch the first ever LIVE move-in and #BB22 cast reveal during the 2-hour season premiere on Wednesday at 9/8c on @cbstv," reads a social media post.

This is in stark contrast to the splash screen that greeted viewers on CBS All Access, which said cast interviews would be available to stream this week.

We don't know how many houseguests CBS will welcome into the compound when the second All-Stars hits the air, but there have been several leaks in recent weeks.

Casting a season of the series during a global pandemic is not going to be an easy task, and some of the rumors have suggested that some people who were locks have been let go.

This has forced the casting team to scramble to draft new people in to take their place, and with them having to get the green light by the way of negative COVID-19 tests, it makes sense to hold off on any official announcement.

CBS would love to promote the returning players because it would get former fans more interested in watching, so it certainly seems like this decision boils down to trying to get enough players for the show.

Additionally, fans will not be getting to view the house ahead of the premiere, so there are a lot of reasons to tune in.

For now, here are the names likely to be entering the game for another shot at the prize money.

- Christmas Abbott, Season 19

- David Alexander, Season 21

- Nicole Anthony, Season 21

- Cody Calafiore, Season 16

- Kevin Campbell, Season 11

- Tyler Crispen, Season 20

- Bayleigh Dayton, Season 20

- Daniele Donato Briones, Seasons 8 and 13

- Nicole Franzel, Seasons 16 and 18

- Memphis Garrett, Season 10

- Enzo Palumbo, Season 12

- Janelle Pierzina, Seasons 6, 7, and 14

- Kaysar Ridha, Seasons 6 and 7

- Da’Vonne Rogers, Seasons 17 and 18

- Keesha Smith, Season 10

- Ian Terry, Season 14

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.