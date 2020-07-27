Big Brother's Paul Abrahamian Reveals He Won't Return for All-Star Season, Citing 'Emotional and Mental Stress'

The third time will not be the charm for Paul Abrahamian.

After relentless rumors suggesting he would be on the cast for the upcoming All-Stars 2, Paul has now announced he will not be returning.

Abrahamian first competed on Season 18 of the CBS reality hit, coming in second to Nicole Franzel. He then returned for Season 19, where he made it to the final two once again, only to lose to Josh Martinez.

"The experience as a whole comes with a hefty amount of emotional and mental stress," Abrahamian wrote in a note via Twitter.

"I don’t think going from one stressful quarantine to another is a good idea. I miss life and I miss genuine human interaction."

He said that with both of his parents requiring surgery soon, he "can’t and won’t abandon my family during these difficult times."

"Society as a whole is changing at a fast pace," he continued.

"I don’t want to be locked away and be unaware of, or miss out on, the evolution of where we are headed as people. I want to be part of this change and I want to continue learning and growing with society. (not hide from it)."

Abrahamian noted that he would continue to focus on his life and work with people experiencing homelessness.

"I have decided to fully focus on my music & art. It's what truly brings me happiness & makes me feel complete," he added. "I hope you guys understand that."

While CBS has yet to unveil the cast, the rumor mill has been in overdrive in recent weeks.

Martinez and Franzel are said to be on board, as well as Season 8 runner-up Daniele Donato, Season 18 alum Paulie Calafiore, Season 20 runner-up Tyler Crispen, three-time contestant Janelle Pierzina, Season 14 winner Ian Terry, Season 12 winner Hayden Moss, and Season 20 alum Bayleigh Dayton.

A recent report by TMZ suggested that the above stars arrived in Los Angeles to quarantine ahead of an August 5 premiere date.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.