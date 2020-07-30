Brittany Banks: Does She Regret Appearing on 90 Day Fiance?

Brittany Banks has been one of the most popular personalities on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2.

They started the process of repairing their relationship on this week's episode, and Yazan is starting to open up about her experience in Jordan.

"You can just travel to another country just to get a new experience," Brittany explains in an interview with FOX News.

"And, you know, we all Google things," Brittany adds.

Brittany has struggled with the cultural differences since touching down in Jordan and that's where most of the conflict in her relationship stems from.

However, Brittany did not anticipate how different her life would be after leaving the U.S. behind.

"But then when we go," she continues, "it's never how we read it to be."

"So I think just for me to be able to go over there and meet them and experience it that way," Brittany reflects.

While Brittany had already visited Jordan prior to appearing on the show, the difference this time was her meeting with Yazan's family.

Banks opened up about watching scenes from the season play out, and it sounds like she would have done things differently, if she got the chance.

"There are some times I was being very selfish," she says, before confessing "I wasn't really thinking of others."

"And so that's something that I'm learning a lot about," Brittany says.

"So," she adds, "I really do appreciate the playback."

She went on to speak about her antics on-screen.

"Sometimes it's funny," Brittany says of being on the show, "because can't believe I said certain things."

It certainly sounds like Brittany is thankful to have the experience there to look back on.

Her relationship with Yazan has not been perfect, and her touching down in Jordan with a secret was not the best way to begin their new life together.

As for whether the pair make their relationship work, we'll need to tune into the series on Mondays at 8/7c.

