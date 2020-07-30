CBS All Access Expanded and Enhanced With a Wave of New Content

CBS All Access is offering a whole lot more value for money starting today.

The streamer has added over 3,500 episodes from BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, and Smithsonian Channel.

This content infusion brings CBS All Access up to 20,000 Episodes and Movies in total.

Additionally, CBS All Access is adding a new Nickelodeon-Produced SpongeBob SquarePants Children's Series Kamp Koral in 2021.

ViacomCBS today announced a significant expansion of CBS All Access, n a major step toward transforming CBS All Access into a diversified super service for the company.

More than 3,500 episodes across ViacomCBS' leading portfolio of entertainment brands will now be available on CBS All Access.

The service also began rolling out a new user interface across all major device platforms today with enhanced personalization and discovery features, including advanced recommendations, curated homepages, new content categories and central hubs for ViacomCBS' brands to seamlessly find and explore content by brand.

"Today marks the beginning of an exciting evolution of CBS All Access into the subscription streaming home for ViacomCBS and a preview of what's to come," said Marc DeBevoise, Chief Digital Officer, ViacomCBS and President & Chief Executive Officer, ViacomCBS Digital.

"As the first Network to market with a branded direct-to-consumer service more than five years ago, we have the advantage and experience of building it from the ground up, establishing distribution points across all major platforms, creating a service with high user engagement and low churn, and crafting a robust slate of exclusive originals from which we continue to build."

"By bringing the valuable IP and creative capabilities from across ViacomCBS together in one product, we will deliver to consumers a compelling and differentiated service with something for everyone across news, live sports and on-demand entertainment in every genre."

In the months to come, CBS All Access will continue to grow its content offering to include more than 30,000 episodes and movies from ViacomCBS' vast library of hit series and iconic movies, as well as develop new exclusive originals from ViacomCBS' entertainment brands, Paramount Pictures and Paramount Television Studios.

The additional programming will join a robust catalog that spans every demographic and content category, from animation to sci-fi, comedy, drama, procedurals, reality and children's programming.

In addition to its vast library and original content, the new service will have unrivaled live offerings, spanning national and local news, tentpole events and a critical mass of live sports - from golf to football to basketball, plus exclusive streaming rights for major sports properties, including some of the world's biggest and most popular soccer leagues.

ViacomCBS will debut the full and rebranded service in early 2021.

Popular ViacomCBS content added to CBS All Access includes:

BET: All seasons of Real Husbands of Hollywood, Hit the Floor, plus all prior seasons of Single LadieS, and more

Comedy Central: All seasons of Chappelle's Show, Strangers with Candy, six prior seasons of Reno 911! and more

MTV: All seasons of Laguna Beach and Snooki & Jwoww, prior seasons of Teen Mom 2, seasons of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and Floribama Shore, as well as a selection from The Challenge, Beavis and Butt-Head: The Mike Judge Collection, and more

Nickelodeon: All seasons of Avatar: Last Airbender, Rugrats, plus all prior seasons of Spongebob Squarepants and more, in addition to seasons of Danny Phantom, The Legend of Korra and Sam & Cat that were previously available

Smithsonian Channel: More than 60 episodes of Aerial America, seasons of Air Disasters, documentaries such as The Day We Walked on the Moon, The Green Book: Guide to Freedom, MLK: The Assassination Tapes, Pocahontas: Beyond the Myth and more

TV Land and VH1: Programming like Hot in Cleveland, as well as prior seasons of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE and LOVE & HIP HOP and more

Paramount Pictures: More films have been added to the service since May, including The Firm,Charlotte's Web and Scary Movie, with more than 150 movies in total now available

New content, including original series, launching on CBS All Access next week and through the end of the year include:

STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS - Premiering Thursday, August 6.

BIG BROTHER LIVE FEEDS: Offering an in-depth, exclusive pass to watch all the action inside the BIG BROTHER house all the time.

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY: Season three, premiering Oct. 15

The Untitled Richard Linklater Project: premiering this fall.

THE STAND: Limited event series, premiering late 2020.

Fans can also binge other CBS All Access original series including the critically acclaimed hit THE GOOD FIGHT, THE TWILIGHT ZONE, STAR TREK: PICARD, TOONING OUT THE NEWS, NO ACTIVITY, WHY WOMEN KILL, THE THOMAS JOHN EXPERIENCE and more.

What are your thoughts on all the new shows?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.