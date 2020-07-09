Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Star & Creator Respond After Netflix Cancellation

Netflix made the controversial decision to cancel Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Wednesday night after two super-sized seasons that were split up into four parts.

Three of those parts have already aired, meaning that fans still have eight episodes to look forward to later this year.

Kiernan Shipka, who plays Sabrina, took to Instagram in the immediate aftermath with a picture of her in character, alongside the following caption:

“FINAL PART LETS GOOO WITCHES!!!!!!!”

Series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa also opened up about the demise of the series.

"Our final chilling adventure begins this fall on @netflix," he shared via Twitter.

"Hold on tight. So proud of this show, so grateful to everyone who worked on it."

“Working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been an incredible honor from day one," Aguirre-Sacasa said in a statement Wednesday.

"The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone’s favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy.

"I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show.

“I’m also grateful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Television and Archie Comics for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it.

Ross Lynch, Lucy Davis, Chance Perdomo, Michelle Gomez, Jaz Sinclair, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Richard Coyle, Miranda Otto, Lachlan Watson, Gavin Leatherwood, Adeline Rudolph, and Abigail Cowen also star in the series.

CAOS was originally developed as a companion to Riverdale on The CW, given that both shows take place in the Archieverse.

But Netflix and Warner Bros. TV group later struck a deal and the streamer ordered 20 episodes of the series, leaving The CW behind.

The cancellation comes just days after another Archieverse series was cut short. The CW canceled the Lucy Hale-led Katy Keene after a single season.

That series is being shopped around to other outlets, with HBO Max seen as a likely candidate for the show to call home.

For Netflix, this is yet another series that is being cut. The Kominsky Method, Ozark, Lucifer, and Dead to Me have all been renewed for final seasons.

Given how late in the game CAOS was canceled, there's no telling whether there will be a conclusion, or if fans will be left in limbo, wondering what might have been.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.