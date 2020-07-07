Christina Applegate Confirms: Did Netflix Cancel Dead to Me?

It's been just hours since Netflix announced it has renewed Dead to Me for a third -- and final -- season.

Given Netflix's track record of shows not surviving beyond their first or second seasons, many wondered whether the show was falling prey to the streamer's knack for ending shows early.

Now, Christina Applegate has announced that the decision to wrap the series after one more season was creative.

“I will miss these ladies. But we felt this was the best way to tie up the story of these women. Thank you to all the fans," Applegate tweeted after the news went public.

"We will be getting back to work when it is safe to do so.”

This is great news for the fans. It means that the series will conclude on its own terms, and given the way Dead to Me Season 2 wrapped, it certainly seemed like the end was approaching.

The series has been a resounding success for Netflix since it launched in 2019, so it makes sense that the series snagged a renewal.

All eyes will be on it to see if it can stick the landing, but given that the show flawlessly avoided a sophomore slump, there's a good chance it will be a worthy ending.

Dead to Me follows Applegate’s Jen and Linda Cardellini’s Judy, a pair of women, who are drawn together by chaos, crime and murder.“

“From start to finish, Dead To Me is exactly the show I wanted to make,” series creator Liz Feldman said Monday when the decision went public.

“And it’s been an incredible gift. Telling a story sprung from grief and loss has stretched me as an artist and healed me as a human."

"I’ll be forever indebted to my partners in crime, my friends for life, Christina and Linda, and our brilliantly talented writers, cast and crew. I am beyond grateful to Netflix for supporting Dead To Me from day one.”

Feldman will continue to be associated with Netflix via a multi-year development deal, meaning that she will bring several more projects to the streamer.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.