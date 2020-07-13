Darren Star's Emily in Paris Moves to Netflix

Netflix will become the exclusive home of Darren Star's long gestating Emily in Paris, which is toplined by Lily Collins.

The series, which was initially set to launch on Paramount Network, has been moved to the streamer.

"Emily, an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company — and she is tasked with revamping their social media strategy," reads the official logline.

"Emily's new life in Paris is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances."

The cast also includes Ashley Park (Mean Girls on Broadway, Tales of the City),Philippine Leroy Beaulieu (Call My Agent!), Lucas Bravo (Smart Ass), Samuel Arnold (Antony & Cleopatra), Camille Razat (The 15:17 to Paris), and Bruno Gouery (Doc Martin)

The recurring cast includes Kate Walsh (The Umbrella Academy), William Abadie (Resident Evil: Extinction), and Arnaud Viard (Clara et Moi)

Says Star of the move:

“MTV Studios and I couldn’t hope for a more perfect home for Emily In Paris than Netflix. With their international reach, we are excited to share Emily with audiences around the world.”

Star created the series, which was filmed on location in Paris and throughout France.

The series is produced by MTV Studios and Jax Media, which also is behind Star's TV Land hit, Younger. Jax's Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns exec produce alongside Andrew Fleming and Star.

While the series would have been a great fit to air alongside Younger on TV Land, it seems ViacomCBS thinks there is a bigger audience by getting it on to one of the streaming services.

Netflix does have wide reach, so it makes sense to launch it there if that is the intent.

Paramount has changed a lot since ordering Emily in Paris. On the heels of the success of Yellowstone, the cabler is looking to expand its audience.

That's why it is looking for more broad-skewing offerings.

What do you think of this decision? Will you watch the series?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.